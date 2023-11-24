Auto Dealers Find Savings by Buying Cars Off the Street

During the pandemic, auto dealers rushed to buy used cars off the street as vehicle production declined amid supply-chain shortages. Those efforts not only helped ease an inventory squeeze. They also have bolstered dealers’ profit margins while allowing some to cut prices, as the vehicles they purchase directly from consumers are often cheaper. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inventory pressures have eased in recent months, but dealers continue to focus on street purchases because they are more lucrative than buying cars at wholesale auctions, where dealers bid up prices and pay fees and transportation costs. A street purchase is different from a trade-in, where dealers purchase a car at the same time they sell a new one.

A shift in car owners’ habits also has made it easier for dealers to source vehicles this way. Consumers are more interested in selling to dealers, and confident they can get a good offer doing so. That is due in part to marketing from online-only dealers such as Carvana that primarily buy inventory off the street, said Shelley Hulgrave, chief financial officer at Penske Automotive Group, a dealership chain. “I think they changed the narrative for all of us," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Houston-based Group 1 Automotive, which operates 146 dealerships across the country, plans to buy more cars from consumers and move away from auctions, said Daniel McHenry, the company’s CFO. “The profitability is wider on those vehicles," McHenry said, adding that the quality is also typically higher.

Buying a car directly from a consumer, rather than at auction, can result in hundreds of dollars more in profit when the car is resold, industry analysts and executives said.

Auto dealers have an advantage in that they typically know more than consumers about the value of used cars, and can price offers accordingly, said Sharon Zackfia, group head of consumer equity research at the investment firm William Blair. “Theoretically, a consumer is going to know less about what the car is worth" than the dealers at wholesale auctions, she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Franchise auto dealers sourced 14% of their used-vehicle inventory from street purchases in 2022, up from 8% a year earlier, according to data compiled by JPMorgan Chase. Inventory purchased at auctions declined to 17% from 25% over the same time, according to JPMorgan. Dealers bought most of the remainder from trade-ins.

Total used-vehicle sales—including those sold at dealerships and in private transactions—declined 11% last year, to 36.2 million, down from a record 40.6 million in 2021, according to Cox Automotive, an industry data provider. Last month, retail sales—those made by a dealership only—fell by an estimated 3% from a year earlier, and by less than 1% from the prior month, to 1.57 million, according to Cox.

The shift in sourcing comes as cars have gotten more expensive to buy—and more valuable for consumers to sell. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index of wholesale used-car prices was 37% higher in October compared with four years earlier, before the pandemic, and 4% lower than a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sometimes consumers sell because they have an extra car after a teenager moves out of the house, or because they purchased a car elsewhere and don’t need another vehicle, executives said. Some dealers will increase their offers if a competitor offers a higher price.

CarMax, which sells used vehicles online and at bricks-and-mortar locations, accelerated efforts to source inventory from consumers in February 2021, with the nationwide launch of an online tool that provides instant offers. Customers can receive an offer on their vehicle by providing basic information, such as their license plate number. They can then complete the transaction at one of the company’s 241 storefronts across 41 states.

Direct sourcing has helped the company reduce prices as buyers struggle with affordability, said Enrique Mayor-Mora, the company’s CFO. “It allows us to make a decision around, ‘Do we lower prices? Do we increase our margins? Do we offset inflation?’" he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the quarter ended Aug. 31, used-vehicle sales at CarMax declined 7% from a year earlier, to 200,825 cars.

Over 70% of CarMax’s inventory comes directly from consumers—a figure that includes trade-ins and street purchases—up from about 35% before the company launched instant online offers. CarMax doesn’t disclose the number of cars that come from street purchases.

Pandemic-era inventory shortages pushed Group 1 to start buying more cars from consumers. The company in 2021 began providing customers with an appraisal each time they come in for service. A vehicle acquisition employee goes through each car that comes in for service and prepares an offer sheet, according to McHenry, the company’s CFO. The company, like other dealers, also has an online tool that provides customers with instant offers on their vehicles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About 10% of Group 1’s inventory comes from auctions, while 70% comes from trade-ins, according to the company. Street purchases account for a large portion of the remainder, the company said. Group 1 sells both used and new vehicles.

During the quarter ended Sept. 30, the company’s gross profit on used-vehicle retail sales increased 2%, to $1,602 per car. Used-car sales increased 5%, to 50,799 vehicles.

Penske Automotive, based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., last year sourced 13% of its used-vehicle inventory from consumers, up from 4% in 2020, according to Hulgrave, the company’s CFO. About 10% of the company’s inventory has come from street purchases this year, because the company has sourced more of its used-vehicle inventory from its service loaner fleet, she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Off-the-street purchases remain a focus, however, because consumers are demanding it, Hulgrave said. “This is a behavior change that will last for quite some time," she said.

Write to Kristin Broughton at Kristin.Broughton@wsj.com

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.