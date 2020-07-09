The Supreme Court’s decision to annul or disqualify sales of Bharat Stage 4 emission norm compliant vehicles after March 31, is unlikely to have any adverse impact on the business of automobile dealers since unsold inventory of such vehicles were not more than a few thousand units after the cut-off date, according to two people aware of the development.

The apex court on Thursday decided to revoke its decision which allowed automobile dealers to sell 10% of the unsold BS 4 vehicle stock, within ten days of removal of the lockdown after March 31. In 2017, the Supreme Court decided stop sales and registration of BS 4 vehicles from April 1, 2020, to control rising pollution levels in Indian cities.

On March 17, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) approached the court asking for a reprieve, since dealers were not able to sell BS 4 vehicles due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

“The affidavit was filed in the middle of March while the matter was taken up by the court on March 27 and retail sales continued during that period. Even after lockdown was imposed from March 23, dealers were selling vehicles online with heavy discounts. Hence, the unsold stock will be very less," said the first person mentioned above.

“In view of the fact that Members as well as Non-Members (of FADA) had sold more vehicles during lockdown period, we have no hesitation to recall the order dated 27.03.2020 to aforesaid extent as it was passed only on the consideration that during lockdown, they would not be able to sell any vehicle that was the sole consideration for this Court to pass the order," the Supreme Court said in its order.





“It would be in violation of spirit of this Court’s order, the vehicles shall be treated to be with dealers as if they are not sold and consideration if any received shall be returned forthwith to the purchasers, no such vehicles sold after 31.03.2020 of BS-IV technology shall be registered," the order added.





In its affidavit, FADA had mentioned that unsold stocks of BS 4 vehicle with dealers included 7,00,000 two wheelers, 15,000 passenger cars and 12,000 commercial vehicles. After having seen the high sales of vehicles despite the lockdown, during March 23 and March 31, the apex court decided to revoke or recall its decision.

“All eyes will be on the court’s decision on July 23 which will be regarding the vehicles sold till March 31 but could not be registered. This decision on unsold inventory will not impact the dealers much since there was no sizeable stock left after the stipulated date," said the second person requesting anonymity.





