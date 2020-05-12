Unable to dispose of unsold BS4 inventory before the Supreme Court deadline of April 1, due to ongoing lockdown, many auto dealers have registered large numbers of unsold vehicles under the names proxy owners to sell those at a later date in the pre-owned segment. According to industry watchers, while auto dealerships across the board have resorted to such measures, the number two-wheeler dealerships using this loophole is higher than the rest.

The dealers mentioned above plan to sell the pre-registered BS IV vehicles in the open market once the lockdown is lifted and the markets recover. The vehicles are likely to fetch a lower price as typically, pre-registered vehicles sell at a minimum discount of 30% over the retail price as unsold vehicles.

In October 2018, the Supreme Court had ruled that no motor vehicle conforming to the older BS-IV emission norms can be sold or registered in the country from April 1, 2020. In March, in relief to the dealers the Supreme Court allowed dealers to sell 10% of the BS 4 stock after lifting lockdown measures but industry watchers maintain that dealers are not leaving anything to chance even as they await clarity from the apex court on the duration of the grace period among other things.

“Re-registration of new unused vehicles in order to sell them as used vehicles adds up to a significant cost burden on the dealers," said a Hyundai Motor India dealer based in Pune who did not wish to be identified .“To re-register the vehicle, one has to pay the road tax again, which typically ranges between 8-21% from state-to-state. In Rajasthan, you have to pay a transfer fee to the tune of 25% of the road tax," a Rajasthan auto based dealer, who wished not to be named owing to the sensitivity of the matter, told Mint.

For instance, a dealer will have to absorb a minimum cost of ₹1.3 lakhs only by way of paying charges involved in the registration process on a first-hand BS IV Mahindra Bolero costing ₹8 lakh. Selling the same unused vehicle as pre-owned , will involve payment of certain taxes twice. “It is expected that a buyer of a preowned vehicle will bargain hard. To add to that, vehicle financing companies usually do not finance used vehicles as often as they do the new ones. Also, the interest payable for used vehicles is higher," pointed out another dealer.

“Showrooms are still closed but the vehicles have been registered under the name of the proprietor of the dealership. At a time when vehicle sales have come to a standstill, this leftover BS 4 vehicle stock will increase our fixed cost and will impact our overall financials," added the person mentioned above requesting not to be named.

