Auto dealers concerned about vehicle supplies amid rare earth magnet crisis
Summary
Most automakers sell their vehicles through dealerships that are managed by third parties. Companies dispatch their vehicles directly to dealers who then sell them to customers. Any cut in production will end up impacting the dealers, which can increase wait time for customers.
Automobile dealers have started ringing the alarm bells about the rare earth magnet crisis affecting the supply of vehicles in the coming months, nearly 100 days after China restricted the export of the critical component.
