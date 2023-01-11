Auto Expo 2023: All new Lexus RX SUV unveiled

Lexus India has unveiled its all new Lexus RX SUV at Auto Expo 2023. The SUV will be available in two powertrains which are RX 350h Luxury Hybrid and the RX 500h F-Sport Performance. Bookings for both the variants have begun across the Lexus Guest Experience Centers in India while prices will be announced later.
In terms of design, the Lexus RX model features the Japanese automaker’s signature spindle grille and distinguished sharp and slim LED headlamps. The sporty alloy wheels, coupe-ish roofline and sharp LED taillights with a light bar at the centre of the tailgate enhance the looks of this Lexus model.
For safety, the Lexus SUV gets various segment first features such as safety system+ 3.0. The driver’s seat is in focus and is designed to encourage a deeper connection between the SUV and the driver, based on the Tazuna concept. The driver gets enhanced control of the vehicle, as per the carmaker.
Speaking of powertrain, the Lexus RX 350h Hybrid will be powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid transaxle and a rear E-Four electric motor. The SUV can churn out 247 hp paired with an electrically controlled variable transmission. The SUV can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 7.9 seconds.
The Lexus RX 500h F-Sport Performance comes with the automaker’s first hybrid electric system which combines the high torque 2.4-litre turbocharged engine with an e-Axle rear unit. It is claimed to be the most powerful RX with 366 hp and 460 Nm of torque on offer. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds. It is also visually appealing because of its front bumper in a Piano Black shade.
The Lexus RX comes with a big and feature packed cabin which sports a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The cabin also gets wireless charging. The Lexus RX comes with safety features such as Pre-collision system with Vehicle detection and braking for Stationary as well as Preceding Vehicles only, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control for All Speed Ranges and Lane Departure Alert (LDA) and more.
