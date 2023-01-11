Auto Expo 2023: All new Lexus RX SUV unveiled

The Lexus RX 500h F-Sport Performance comes with the automaker’s first hybrid electric system which combines the high torque 2.4-litre turbocharged engine with an e-Axle rear unit. It is claimed to be the most powerful RX with 366 hp and 460 Nm of torque on offer. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds. It is also visually appealing because of its front bumper in a Piano Black shade.