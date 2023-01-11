Auto Expo 2023: Keeway SR250 debuts in India

Keeway India, a Hungarian two wheeler manufacturer, has launched its all new SR250 in India at a price of ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) at the Auto Expo 2023. The neo-classic motorbike comes with a retro-look and shares similarities with Keeway SR125.
Keeway India, a Hungarian two wheeler manufacturer, has launched its all new SR250 in India at a price of ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) at the Auto Expo 2023. The neo-classic motorbike comes with a retro-look and shares similarities with Keeway SR125.
The Keeway SR250 comes with an old-school scrambler tyre stance with retro design elements such as block pattern tyres, multi-spoke wheels, chopped fenders, front fork gaiters, a circular instrument console, ribbed pattern seat and more.
The Keeway SR250 comes with an old-school scrambler tyre stance with retro design elements such as block pattern tyres, multi-spoke wheels, chopped fenders, front fork gaiters, a circular instrument console, ribbed pattern seat and more.
In terms of features, the class style bike gets a round single-pod digital instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity and an LED lighting package. For powertrain, the Keeway SR250 is powered by a 250 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. The engine of this bike comes as a torque-rich machine in both low and mid-range.
In terms of features, the class style bike gets a round single-pod digital instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity and an LED lighting package. For powertrain, the Keeway SR250 is powered by a 250 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. The engine of this bike comes as a torque-rich machine in both low and mid-range.
The Keeway SR250 is set to rival Royal Enfield Hunter 350, TVS Ronin and Kawasaki W175 in India. It joins the company’s existing lineup in the Indian market and has seven products which are already on sale.
The Keeway SR250 is set to rival Royal Enfield Hunter 350, TVS Ronin and Kawasaki W175 in India. It joins the company’s existing lineup in the Indian market and has seven products which are already on sale.
Keeway India had launched its Keeway SR125 in India last year. The Keeway SR125 is listed at a price of ₹1.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in three colour options which are Red, Black and White. There are no direct rivals to the Keeway SR 125.
Keeway India had launched its Keeway SR125 in India last year. The Keeway SR125 is listed at a price of ₹1.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in three colour options which are Red, Black and White. There are no direct rivals to the Keeway SR 125.
In terms of design, the SR125 looks like a scrambler. It has block-pattern tyres, a ribbed seat, a small circular headlamp and a retro-looking fuel tank. The spoked rims, circular tail lamp and turn indicators add to the retro charm.
In terms of design, the SR125 looks like a scrambler. It has block-pattern tyres, a ribbed seat, a small circular headlamp and a retro-looking fuel tank. The spoked rims, circular tail lamp and turn indicators add to the retro charm.
Talking about the features list, there is a digital instrument cluster, LED Daytime Running Lamp, side stand with built-in engine cut-off switch combi-braking system and a hazard switch.
Talking about the features list, there is a digital instrument cluster, LED Daytime Running Lamp, side stand with built-in engine cut-off switch combi-braking system and a hazard switch.
The suspension duties on the Keeway SR125 are performed by telescopic forks with 128 mm of travel. The rear suspension is telescopic coil springs that are oil damped and have 29 mm of travel.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
The suspension duties on the Keeway SR125 are performed by telescopic forks with 128 mm of travel. The rear suspension is telescopic coil springs that are oil damped and have 29 mm of travel.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Keeway is using a 125cc, air cooled engine that does get fuel-injection. It produces 9.7 hp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 8.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rom. It comes mated to a five-speed transmission and uses a chain drive to transfer the power to the rear wheel.
Keeway is using a 125cc, air cooled engine that does get fuel-injection. It produces 9.7 hp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 8.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rom. It comes mated to a five-speed transmission and uses a chain drive to transfer the power to the rear wheel.
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.