Auto Expo 2023: Kia Carnival expected to arrive in India

The Kia Seltos, a flagship SUV, has received the second maximum hike among all these mentioned automobiles. The price of the diesel variants of the SUV gets hiked by ₹50,000. This hike is uniform for all variants with manual, iMT as well as the automatic variants of Seltos diesel models. The prices now begin from ₹11.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹19.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end X-Line model.