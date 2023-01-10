Auto Expo 2023: Kia Carnival expected to arrive in India

Kia India will introduce the latest generation of its Carnival MPV at the Auto Expo 2023. The automaker has teased the upcoming Carnival MPV, codenamed KA4, ahead of the launch auto event. The 2023 Kia Carnival has been unveiled in global markets and is likely to arrive in India. In the new generation, the MPV comes with a revamped design and added features promising even more luxury inside the cabin.
The new generation Kia Carnival stands over 5,100 mm in length, 2,200 mm wide and nearly 3,100 mm of wheelbase. The MPV will offer up to 11 seats for occupants making it a big luxury MPV in India. Its ground clearance will be 172 mm whereas it would come on 17-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels. The car is expected to offer a huge boot space of up to 4,108 litres.
Speaking of looks, the 2023 Carnival might be updated with a sleek set of LED headlights with a projector setup and sleek LED tail lamps with a lightbar. The MPV will get flat body panels and a larger tiger-nose grille in the front.
This car will feature two 12.3-inch screens. One for the digital driver display and another for touchscreen infotainment system. It will get wireless charging, a hands-free tailgate, three-zone climate control and more.
In terms of powertrain, the Kia Carnival, can come with a 3.5-litre petrol engine which can churn out 291 bhp and 355 Nm of peak torque. It is also available with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 198 bhp and a peak torque output of 440 Nm.
Meanwhile, the Korean automaker has increased the prices of its Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens and EV6 in India by up to ₹1 lakh. All these vehicles received the price hike from January 01, 2023. Notably. The EV6 has received the maximum price hike.
The Kia Seltos, a flagship SUV, has received the second maximum hike among all these mentioned automobiles. The price of the diesel variants of the SUV gets hiked by ₹50,000. This hike is uniform for all variants with manual, iMT as well as the automatic variants of Seltos diesel models. The prices now begin from ₹11.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹19.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end X-Line model.
The prices of petrol GTX and X-Line models of the Seltos have now risen by ₹40,000. The lower HTE, HTK and HTX get a price hike of ₹20,000 each in the manual, iMT and IVT versions. The price of Seltos SUB begins from ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTE 1.5-litre manual variant.
