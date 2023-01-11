Auto Expo 2023: Kia showcases EV9 Concept and KA4 (Carnival)

At the ongoing biennial motor show – Auto Expo 2023, Kia India took the wraps off its EV9 Concept car along with KA4 (Carnival). The former is an electric SUV which is likely to go into production by the end of 2024. The latter, Kia KA4 (Carnival) is the company’s fourth-generation MPV that made its global debut in 2020. Here’s a look at the design and features of the new Kia car unveiled at Auto Expo 2023

