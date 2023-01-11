Auto Expo 2023: Kia showcases EV9 Concept and KA4 (Carnival)

At the ongoing biennial motor show – Auto Expo 2023, Kia India took the wraps off its EV9 Concept car along with KA4 (Carnival). The former is an electric SUV which is likely to go into production by the end of 2024. The latter, Kia KA4 (Carnival) is the company’s fourth-generation MPV that made its global debut in 2020. Here’s a look at the design and features of the new Kia car unveiled at Auto Expo 2023
Kia EV9 Concept
Kia EV9 Concept is based on the company’s E-GMP platform. The electric SUV features a clamshell bonnet with dot-patterned headlamps having L-shaped DRLs. It is equipped with a tiger-nose grille at the front.
The concept car sports chunky wheel arches with aerodynamically designed massive wheels. Kia has replaced the conventional ORVMs on EV9 Concept with cameras on each side that will show the traffic inside.
On the rear, it gets vertically stacked tail lights and a massive windshield. The EV is claimed to have a driving range of 450Km and is said to boot from 0 to 100kmph in sub-five seconds.
Kia KA4 (Carnival)
Kia KA4 (Carnival) comes powered by a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine. It is said to deliver 290bhp maximum output and 355Nm of torque. The engine comes mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It is likely that the Indian model may also come with a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 200bhp and 440Nm of torque.
In terms of design, the new Kia Carnival features a grille with brushed silver inserts. The headlamps are integrated into the grille section. There is a new rectangular projector headlamp unit with integrated LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, body-coloured cladding, wraparound two-piece LED tail lights, and a brushed silver insert on the tailgate.
Safety features include ABS, EBD, TCS, hill start assists, smart cruise control, surround view monitor, blind spot monitor, a rear-view camera with dynamic parking guidance and more. Inside the cabin, the Kia Carnival features dual-tone theme with dual sunroof, wireless charging, hands-free powered tailgate, dual 12.3-inch display for entertainment and instrument cluster each. The car offers support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It will be offered in seven, nine, and 11 seating layouts.
