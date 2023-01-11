Auto Expo 2023 live updates: MG and Maruti kick start the show with new launches

Auto Expo 2023 live updates: MG and Maruti kick start the show with new launches2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 11:14 AM IST
- Auto Expo 2023 kickstarts with new launches from Maruti Suzuki and MG Motors
Auto Expo 2023 edition is happening at two separate venues – Auto Expo Component Show at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and Auto Expo Motor Show, Greater Noida. Auto Expo 2023 will be organized from January 11 to January 18. The first two days – January 11 and 12 are reserved for the media. It will be open for businesses on the next day i.e. January 13. The event will open for the general public from January 14 to 18.
MG Motor India revealed the prices of its 2023 model of Hector on the first day of Auto Expo 2023. As announced by the company, the next-generation MG Hector price ranges between ₹14.72 to ₹22.42 lakh (ex-showroom). Read more
At the Auto Expo 2023, the company introduced commercial three-wheeler electric passenger vehicle – Greaves ELP, cargo EV Greaves ELC and a concept Greaves Aero Vision.
The company unveiled three two-wheelers under Ampere brand series -- Ampere Primus, Ampere NXG and a multi-utility scooter Ampere NXU
Auto Expo is back after a gap of three years. The Auto Expo 2023 edition will be held at two separate venues – Auto Expo Component Show at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and Auto Expo Motor Show, Greater Noida. Read More
At Auto Expo event, the company revealed that it may bring global models like eRX5, MIFA9, Marvel R electric and others to the Indian market
The MG Hector facelift model comes with sleek LED DRLs upfront and an Argyle inspired diamond mesh grille that extends to the bumper.
Showcased earlier this week, MG Motors has finally revealed the price of MG Hector facelift at the annual auto motor show. It carries a starting price of ₹14.73 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki is also displaying its range of eco-friendly products such as WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, Brezza S-CNG and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid.
“We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest 100 billion rupees ( ₹10,000 crore) in the production of BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) and their batteries," SMC Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki said at the event.
Slated to hit markets by 2025, the Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept which is powered by a 60 kWh battery pack offering up to 550 km of driving range on single charge.
