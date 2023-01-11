Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Auto Expo 2023 live updates: MG and Maruti kick start the show with new launches

2 min read . 11:14 AM ISTLivemint
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki EV X unveiled at the event

  • Auto Expo 2023 kickstarts with new launches from Maruti Suzuki and MG Motors

Auto Expo 2023 edition is happening at two separate venues – Auto Expo Component Show at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and Auto Expo Motor Show, Greater Noida. Auto Expo 2023 will be organized from January 11 to January 18. The first two days – January 11 and 12 are reserved for the media. It will be open for businesses on the next day i.e. January 13. The event will open for the general public from January 14 to 18. 

11 Jan 2023, 11:14 AM IST Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector announced, price starts at ₹14.72 lakh

MG Motor India revealed the prices of its 2023 model of Hector on the first day of Auto Expo 2023. As announced by the company, the next-generation MG Hector price ranges between 14.72 to 22.42 lakh (ex-showroom). Read more

New MG Hector
11 Jan 2023, 11:01 AM IST Here a look at the Ampere NXG two-wheeler EV unveiled by Greaves Electric

Ampere NXG
11 Jan 2023, 10:57 AM IST Greaves Cotton also brings new three-wheeler EVs

At the Auto Expo 2023, the company introduced commercial three-wheeler electric passenger vehicle – Greaves ELP, cargo EV Greaves ELC and a concept Greaves Aero Vision.

11 Jan 2023, 10:55 AM IST Greaves Cotton announces new two-wheelers

The company unveiled three two-wheelers under Ampere brand series -- Ampere Primus, Ampere NXG and a multi-utility scooter Ampere NXU

11 Jan 2023, 10:39 AM IST Auto Expo 2023 starts: Timings, tickets price and other things to know

Auto Expo is back after a gap of three years. The Auto Expo 2023 edition will be held at two separate venues – Auto Expo Component Show at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and Auto Expo Motor Show, Greater Noida. Read More

11 Jan 2023, 10:33 AM IST MG Motor may bring other cars to the Indian market

At Auto Expo event, the company revealed that it may bring global models like eRX5, MIFA9, Marvel R electric and others to the Indian market

11 Jan 2023, 10:31 AM IST MG Hector facelift design

The MG Hector facelift model comes with sleek LED DRLs upfront and an Argyle inspired diamond mesh grille that extends to the bumper.

11 Jan 2023, 10:25 AM IST MG Hector facelift price revealed

Showcased earlier this week, MG Motors has finally revealed the price of MG Hector facelift at the annual auto motor show. It carries a starting price of 14.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Hector facelift
11 Jan 2023, 10:24 AM IST Eco-friendly prototype of other Suzuki cars also showcased

Maruti Suzuki is also displaying its range of eco-friendly products such as WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, Brezza S-CNG and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid.

11 Jan 2023, 10:23 AM IST Maruti Suzuki reveales its ‘green plans’

“We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest 100 billion rupees ( 10,000 crore) in the production of BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) and their batteries," SMC Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki said at the event.

11 Jan 2023, 10:18 AM IST Maruti Suzuki India unveils concept electric SUV 'eVX'

Slated to hit markets by 2025, the Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept which is powered by a 60 kWh battery pack offering up to 550 km of driving range on single charge.

