Auto Expo 2023 kicked off today with Suzuki Motor Corporation's unveiling its concept electric SUV. Dubbed as 'eVX', the Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept. It is equipped with a 60kWh battery pack. The company says that the EV can offer up to 550km of driving range on a single charge. It is slated to hit the market by 2025.

The electric concept SUV is 4,300mm long, 1,800mm wide, and 1,600mm tall. Suzuki’s eVX concept's dedicated EV platform is said to offer safe battery technology. The concept EV SUV comes with a comfortable cabin equipped with multiple connected features. The concept eVX is a part of the company's vision for its future electric models.

"We plan to bring it to market by 2025. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority," SMC Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki said at the Expo 2023 underway in Greater Noida.

He also highlighted the company’s measure to rescue greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest 100 billion rupees ( ₹10,000 crore) in the production of BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) and their batteries," he said.

Maruti Suzuki is also displaying its range of eco-friendly products such as WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, Brezza S-CNG and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid. In all, Maruti Suzuki is showcasing 16 vehicles at the expo, including the Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, WagonR Flex Fuel, Baleno, and Swift, among others.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel can run even on E85 fuel. Flex Fuel vehicles run on 20%-85% ethanol blending and can deliver similar performance and running cost. The Grand Vitara with Intelligent Electric Hybrid system and e-CVT transmission is claimed to deliver an efficiency of 27.97 km/l.