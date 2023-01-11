Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki showcases concept electric SUV with 550km range2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 11:39 AM IST
- Dubbed as 'eVX', the Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept.
Auto Expo 2023 kicked off today with Suzuki Motor Corporation's unveiling its concept electric SUV. Dubbed as 'eVX', the Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept. It is equipped with a 60kWh battery pack. The company says that the EV can offer up to 550km of driving range on a single charge. It is slated to hit the market by 2025.