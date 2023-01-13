Italian motorcycle brand MBP showcased two bikes on the second day of Auto Expo 2023. These include – MBP M502N and MBP C1002V. Likely to be officially sold in the country in the future, these will be the company’s first offering in India. MBP bikes will be sold in India via the Benelli-Keeway dealerships across the country. Here’s everything you need to know about the new motorbikes

MBP M502N street naked bike comes with sleek body panels and has an aerodynamic stance. The motorbike comes powered by a 486cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. It is said to deliver 46.9hp power output at 8,500rpm and 45Nm torque at 6,750rpm. The engine on the motorbike is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Advanced features on the MBP M502N bike are 4.2-inch TFT colour screen. It gets a KYB suspension that is preloaded with an adjustable fork and monoshock. The motorbike has twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the rear. It offers dual-channel ABS. z

The MBP M502N runs on Pirelli Angel GT tyres. The motorbike’s seat height is 790mm. The bike weighs 198kg (dry).

Coming to the MBP C1002V cruiser, the motorbike is powered by a 997cc liquid-cooled V-Twin engine. The bike comes with a 5-inch TFT dash display and has an aluminium alloy frame with a projector LED headlight. Suspension is supported by KYB at both ends. Similar to the MBP M502N, the C1002V cruiser also gets dual-channel ABS.

Meanwhile, LML is also making a comeback in the Indian market with its electric vehicles. The company has showcased its LML Star electric scooter at Auto Expo 2023. The LML Star electric scooter looks futuristic in its design. It gets a dual tone theme of black and white going along with red accents. The electric scooter comes with a LED projector headlamp along with a LED Daytime Running Lamps. The scooter would also come with a 360 degree camera, haptic feedback and LED lighting.