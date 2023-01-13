Auto Expo 2023: MBP showcases two new motorbikes

Italian motorcycle brand MBP showcased two bikes on the second day of Auto Expo 2023. These include – MBP M502N and MBP C1002V. Likely to be officially sold in the country in the future, these will be the company’s first offering in India. MBP bikes will be sold in India via the Benelli-Keeway dealerships across the country. Here’s everything you need to know about the new motorbikes

