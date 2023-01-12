MG India unveiled its first fuel-cell car in India today. On the second day of Auto Expo 2023, the British car manufacturer showcased MG Euniq 7 - a multi purpose vehicle (MPV) driven by hydrogen fuel cell technology. The Prome P390 PEM fuel cell system built into the EUNIQ 7 is claimed to have a range of up to 650 km. As per the company, H2O (water) is the only byproduct as emission.

