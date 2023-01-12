Auto Expo 2023: MG Euniq 7 fuel-cell MPV showcased with 605km range2 min read . 10:36 AM IST
- At the auto expo event, MG India announced that MG Euniq 7 can withstand 824 degree temperature.
MG India unveiled its first fuel-cell car in India today. On the second day of Auto Expo 2023, the British car manufacturer showcased MG Euniq 7 - a multi purpose vehicle (MPV) driven by hydrogen fuel cell technology. The Prome P390 PEM fuel cell system built into the EUNIQ 7 is claimed to have a range of up to 650 km. As per the company, H2O (water) is the only byproduct as emission.
In terms of looks, the Euniq 7 MPV has a design identical to the MG Gloster. It has a large, imposing grille with sleek LED headlamps at the front. The vehicle, showcased at auto expo 2023 features a dual-tone paint finish with blue and white in the lower and upper half of the MPV.
The vehicle has sliding doors with a flat profile. Coming to the rear, the tail lamp is integrated into the rear tailgate.
At the auto expo event, MG India announced that MG Euniq 7 can withstand 824 degree temperature. Powertrain on the MP has an electrochemical power generation device, a hydrogen storage device and an electric drive system. The vehicle is said to deliver a power output of 150kW, approximately 200bhp.
The hydrogen tank has a capacity of about 6.4 kgs. MG claims that it takes about 7 minutes to refuel the Euniq 7.
Interior of the MPV has a modern dashboard. The car has 2+2+3 seating configuration with captain seats in the middle row. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, a digital driver display and electronic parking brakes. The Euniq 7 has electronically-operated rear doors and a tailgate.
It is yet not known whether and when the company will bring Euniq 7 in India.
It is yet not known whether and when the company will bring Euniq 7 in India.
Meanwhile, the company announced the prices of its 2023 model of Hector on the first day of Auto Expo 2023. As announced by the company, the next-generation MG Hector price ranges between ₹14.72 to ₹22.42 lakh (ex-showroom). MG Hector facelift is available in five variants -- Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro.
