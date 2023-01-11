Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector announced, price starts at 14.72 lakh

The all-new MG Hector gets a new front fascia, a revamped cabin, and a host of new features. The company has also added a new Dune Brown exterior shade to the SUV colour options. On the rear, the new MG Hector comes with a redesigned bumper and LED tail-lamp. MG has removed the ADAS and Internet Inside badges from the rear with the 2023 Hector model. Sides of the SUV remain the same. It runs on the 18-inch alloy wheels.

