Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector announced, price starts at 14.72 lakh

Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector announced, price starts at ₹14.72 lakh1 min read . 10:53 AM IST
- MG Hector facelift is available in five variants -- Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro. First Hector SUV was launched in 2019
MG Motor India revealed the prices of its 2023 model of Hector on the first day of Auto Expo 2023. As announced by the company, the next-generation MG Hector price ranges between ₹14.72 to ₹22.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
MG Motor India revealed the prices of its 2023 model of Hector on the first day of Auto Expo 2023. As announced by the company, the next-generation MG Hector price ranges between ₹14.72 to ₹22.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
MG Hector facelift is available in five variants -- Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro. The SUV will be available in five, six, and seven-seater configurations.
MG Hector facelift is available in five variants -- Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro. The SUV will be available in five, six, and seven-seater configurations.
The all-new MG Hector gets a new front fascia, a revamped cabin, and a host of new features. The company has also added a new Dune Brown exterior shade to the SUV colour options. On the rear, the new MG Hector comes with a redesigned bumper and LED tail-lamp. MG has removed the ADAS and Internet Inside badges from the rear with the 2023 Hector model. Sides of the SUV remain the same. It runs on the 18-inch alloy wheels.
The all-new MG Hector gets a new front fascia, a revamped cabin, and a host of new features. The company has also added a new Dune Brown exterior shade to the SUV colour options. On the rear, the new MG Hector comes with a redesigned bumper and LED tail-lamp. MG has removed the ADAS and Internet Inside badges from the rear with the 2023 Hector model. Sides of the SUV remain the same. It runs on the 18-inch alloy wheels.
In terms of exterior design changes, the MG Hector facelift model comes with sleek LED DRLs upfront and an Argyle inspired diamond mesh grille that extends to the bumper. While the split headlamps look no different than the existing model, the 2023 model gets new front and rear skid plates.
In terms of exterior design changes, the MG Hector facelift model comes with sleek LED DRLs upfront and an Argyle inspired diamond mesh grille that extends to the bumper. While the split headlamps look no different than the existing model, the 2023 model gets new front and rear skid plates.
The 2023 MG Hector facelift is equipped with multiple safety features such as six airbags and a 360-degree HD camera. It also boasts of Level 2 ADAS. The suite offers features like lane keep assist, forward collision warning with emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist and high-beam assist.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
The 2023 MG Hector facelift is equipped with multiple safety features such as six airbags and a 360-degree HD camera. It also boasts of Level 2 ADAS. The suite offers features like lane keep assist, forward collision warning with emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist and high-beam assist.
The all-new Hector SUV comes with an advanced i-Smart connectivity suite with more than 50 connected car features. The SUV also supports voice commands for functions like opening and closing sunroof, climate control on and off, and vehicle start.
The all-new Hector SUV comes with an advanced i-Smart connectivity suite with more than 50 connected car features. The SUV also supports voice commands for functions like opening and closing sunroof, climate control on and off, and vehicle start.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards