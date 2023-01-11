Auto Expo 2023: Nitin Gadkari calls auto industry as growth engine of economy
- Auto Expo 2023 kickstarted in India with new launches from Tata Motors Maruti Suzuki, MG Motors, Kia Motors, Hyundai and others
First day of Auto Expo 2023 concluded with brands betting big on electric vehicles across two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicle categories. Maruti Suzuki showcased its concept electric SUV- EV X, while Hyundai has a star-studded show with actor Shah Rukh Khan launching the Ioniq 5 EV at the event. Tata Motors introduced Concept EV cars – Curvv and Avinya.
As the event's second day begins, we expect major announcements from Maruti Suzuki, MG Motor and other auto brands. Stay tuned with LiveMint for latest stories and updates
Ultraviolette showcased a new concept electric motorbike F99. The company claims that the bike can run at at 200 kmph.
Two new motorbikes M502N and C1002V unveiled by Moto Bologna Passione (MBP).
“India is the fastest-growing economy in the world and we can name the automobile industry the growth engine for it. The auto industry will play a prominent role in the process of realizing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat," says Gadkari at the Auto Expo 2023.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari visits Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida.
The manufacturer claims that Atul Energie is the industry’s first electric cargo three-wheeler to have a dual battery pack providing a superior range of 195 km. While the passenger variant, Atul Mobili comes with a range of 110 km. The vehicles are integrated with a motor drive from Valeo. Both the vehicles are powered by lithium-ion batteries that offer safety, helping the drivers go the distance with minimum impact on the environment owing to its zero-emission technology.
Atul Greentech Private Limited (AGPL), a subsidiary of Atul Auto Limited has today announced its foray into the electric space with the unveiling of two electric three wheelers namely, Atul Mobili and Atul Energie at the Auto Expo 2023 in New Delhi. Atul Mobili is a passenger vehicle and Atul Energie is a cargo variant with distinct looks and build quality.
Tata Motors has showcased its Tata Altroz Racer, an iteration of a sporty hatchback at the Auto Expo 2023. The Altroz Racer gets cosmetic as well as feature upgrades which includes styling changes and a new infotainment system. Read more
Here's the Jimny in picture. Click here to see images of the all-new Jimny SUV
The AIS 156 battery on Motovolt M7 electric scooter is phase 2 compliant and is said to be fireproof as well
Motovolt M7 e-scooter can be purchased via a subscription model. It will cost lower than the existing electric scooters in the country.
Joy Rockefeller is a semi electric bike that is claimed to have a top speed of 70kmph
The company says that Joy Mihos is the country's toghest EV. It comes with an introductory price of ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 5,000 units.
Both the vehicles are powered by lithium-ion batteries and feature an advanced temperature controlled solution to enable the cooling of the AIS 156 battery pack
Atul Energie has a range of 195 km (certified). While the passenger variant, Atul Mobili comes with a range of 110 km (certified).
Tata Sarafi Dark edition has similar design as the original Safari. But there are noticeable red hues at the front grille
Tata Sarafi Dark edition comes with same engine and transmission options. It differs in terms of interior with new seat upholstery, door grab handles, and a front centre armrest - all finished in red.
The Ethanol pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 comes with a range of flex fuel powered cars and two-wheelers on display. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N160, Yamaha FZ, Suzuki Gixxer 250, Honda XRE 300 and the Hero Glamour are some of the two-wheelers. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R flex fuel and Toyota Corolla flex fuel join the segment too.
Auto Expo 2023 is not just an event to launch automobiles. It welcomes art as well. Here is an art piece from a Jaipur based art firm called Cartist.
Here is an artistic take on HM Ambassador Mark II
The company unveils 2 revolutionary electric mobility solutions in the form of SwapX & S2.1
Safety features on the SUV include 6-airbags, Brake (LSD) Limited Slip Differential, ESP with hill hold assist, hill decent control, rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.
Maruti Suzuki did not reveal the price of Fronx and Jimmy compact SUVs at the event today. It is likely that the company may announce the prices in the coming days
Meanwhile, read more about Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Jimmy here
Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Fronx breaks cover!
Bookings for both Maruti Fronx and Jimny commence today.
With four SUVs (FRONX, BREZZA, JIMNY and GRAND VITARA) in its portfolio, Maruti Suzuki aims to expand its SUV segment in India. The sporty compact SUV FRONX is aimed at young trailblazers who want to stand out with its modern SUV design, spirited performance, and a tech loaded premium persona, says the automaker.
While, the JIMNY is an SUV for off-roaders and carries the 50 year-strong heritage of Suzuki's off-road acumen, as per the automaker.
The Maruti Jimny is equipped with Auto LED headlamps for safety, says Maruti Suzuki.
The automaker is all set to showcase its Jimny!
Maruti Suzuki is plans to conquer the market share and continue going ahead with its SUVs. The carmaker expects Jimny and Fronx to offer more thrust.
Prome P390 is the fuel-cell tech used in Euniq 7 MPV. This technology can withstand 824 degree temperature and promises a range of 605 kms. The MPV comes with ADAS, autonomous technology.
The EV portfolio is looking to bring some of its glovally unveiled EVs in India. These may include MG 4 E, MIFA 9 electric van, Marvel R all-electric SUV, as well as the MG 5 at the Auto Expo 2023.
The MPV is said to have a range of up to 605km. MG Euniq 7 comes with ADAS technology and can withstand 824 degree temperature
MG Air EV will be the company's second electric vehcile in India. It is expected to be the country's smallest and most-affordable EV, competing straight with Tata Tiago EV.
MG India showcased new generation of Hector SUV yesterday. It may unveil more EV range today with focus on the MG Air EV
The event will start soon at 9:15am. Stay tuned.
MG India, Maruti Suzuki, Ultraviolette, SML Isuzu, Sun Mobility, Benelli and Keeway are some of the major auto brands that are expected to unveil new vehicles
This year, Auto Expo is being held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. It will open for general public from January 14
On the second day of Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki may finally took the wraps off its rumoured Jimmy SUV with 5-door
The auto company unveiled its concept EV - Avinya for the first time. It also introduced Tata Harrier EV and Tata Sierra EV along with CNG models of Tata Punch and Tata Altroz. Read more
The concept EV is based on the company's Gen 3 EV architecture.
The concept car is an ICE engine
It is equipped with twin cylinder engine and will be available in 1.2 petrol engine and 1.5 diesel engine models
Tata sons chairperson Mr. N. Chandrasekaran focuses on sustainable mobility solutions being the way forward for India. He also stressed on the company's goal to achieve zero carbon emission by 2045
Speaking at the auto expo 2023 event, a senior Tata Motors official said that the company plans to achieve zero green house gas emission by 2045. The company also introduced India's first hydrogen cell-fueled truck concept- Prima E.5.5
The company will bring 14 vehciles with greener powertrain options, keeping in lines with India's mobility transmission towards green mobile options
The company introduced new colour model for BYD Atto 3 electric SUV. It also unveiled BYD Seal sedan car in the country. Read more here
Tork has also showcased its latest electric motorbike Kratos X. It will be based on the Kratos R. It will sport a new aluminium swingarm and a seven-inch touchscreen supported by Android. It will offer fast charging facility. Test rides for customers are likely to commence in March and April. While the deliveries of this bike will begin in June.
Keeway India has launched its new SR 250.
Here is a first glimpse of Lexus concept vehicle
Tork Motors has unveiled its 2023 Tork Kratos R at the Auto Expo 2023. It comes in Jet Black and White colours.
At the ongoing biennial motor show – Auto Expo 2023, Kia India took the wraps off its EV9 Concept car along with KA4 (Carnival). The former is an electric SUV which is likely to go into production by the end of 2024. The latter, Kia KA4 (Carnival) is the company’s fourth-generation MPV that made its global debut in 2020. Read more
Eicher brand today unveiled India's longest 13.5 m electric Intercity Coach and the Eicher Pro 2049 electric 4.9 T GVW truck.
The electric vehcile manufacturers unveiled its concept motorcycle at Auto Expo 2023
It gets a 2.5-liter engine that can generate 248 PS of power and 324 Nm of torque.
Lexus India is set to make its debut at the Auto Expo and launch the RX 350h SUV. The new car will be a hybrid model and will have a 2.4-liter petrol motor along with a battery
BYD Seal EV breaks cover and will be launched around Diwali this year. It will get a range of 700 km on a single charge.
The electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV) was revealed in the country in October last year. It comes with 60.48kWh battery pack with a tested range of 251km.
The Chinese electric car maker will make some major announcements soon
Along with Kia EV9 concept car, the auto manufacturer also showcased its purpose built vehicles for emergency services. It has also revealed Kia K A4 at the event
Kia Motors showcased the EV9 Concept at Auto Expo 2023. The three-row electric SUV is based on the comapny's E-GMP platform. It is said to have a battery life of more than 540km
Kia is all set to unveil its new generation Kia Carnival in India, the model could be called Kia KA4. The company will soon reveal the car at Auto Expo 2023.
Hyundai has launched the Ioniq 5 EV at a starting price of ₹44.95 lakh. It will be available in 3 colour options- White, Black and an exclusive Matte Silver.
The EV was announced in India last month. It is up for bookings for a token of ₹1 lakh. The company has finally revealed its price.
The company has still kept the price of Ioniq 5 under wraps, but it has unveiled the Hyundai Ioniq 6 with a drag coefficient of 0.21
The auto company is soon expected to unveil Hyundai Ioniq 5 at the event
The company launched its first self-designed and self-manufactured electric luxury coach 'Galaxy'. It also showcased its new series of e-buses, including city bus, staff bus and school bus.
Dubbed as 'eVX', the electric SUV concept is equipped with a 60kWh battery pack. The company says that the EV can offer up to 550km of driving range on a single charge. It is slated to hit the market by 2025. Read more
MG Motor India revealed the prices of its 2023 model of Hector on the first day of Auto Expo 2023. As announced by the company, the next-generation MG Hector price ranges between ₹14.72 to ₹22.42 lakh (ex-showroom). Read more
At the Auto Expo 2023, the company introduced commercial three-wheeler electric passenger vehicle – Greaves ELP, cargo EV Greaves ELC and a concept Greaves Aero Vision.
The company unveiled three two-wheelers under Ampere brand series -- Ampere Primus, Ampere NXG and a multi-utility scooter Ampere NXU
Auto Expo is back after a gap of three years. The Auto Expo 2023 edition will be held at two separate venues – Auto Expo Component Show at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and Auto Expo Motor Show, Greater Noida. Read More
At Auto Expo event, the company revealed that it may bring global models like eRX5, MIFA9, Marvel R electric and others to the Indian market
The MG Hector facelift model comes with sleek LED DRLs upfront and an Argyle inspired diamond mesh grille that extends to the bumper.
Showcased earlier this week, MG Motors has finally revealed the price of MG Hector facelift at the annual auto motor show. It carries a starting price of ₹14.73 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki is also displaying its range of eco-friendly products such as WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, Brezza S-CNG and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid.
“We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest 100 billion rupees ( ₹10,000 crore) in the production of BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) and their batteries," SMC Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki said at the event.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!