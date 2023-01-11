Auto Expo 2023: Nitin Gadkari calls auto industry as growth engine of economy

Ultraviolette F99 concept electric bike breaks cover! Ultraviolette showcased a new concept electric motorbike F99. The company claims that the bike can run at at 200 kmph. View Full Image The company claims that the bike can run at at 200 kmph.

Ultraviolette gear up to showcase its F99 electric platform View Full Image Ultraviolette F99 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moto Bologna Passione (MBP) breaks cover Two new motorbikes M502N and C1002V unveiled by Moto Bologna Passione (MBP). View Full Image MPB takes wraps off two new bikes

Nitin Gadkari on auto industry “India is the fastest-growing economy in the world and we can name the automobile industry the growth engine for it. The auto industry will play a prominent role in the process of realizing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat," says Gadkari at the Auto Expo 2023. View Full Image Nitin Gadkari at Auto Expo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari visits Auto Expo 2023 Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari visits Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. View Full Image Union Minister Nitin Gadkari visits Auto Expo 2023

Atul Auto Limited announces its foray into the electric space with Atul Mobili & Atul Energie The manufacturer claims that Atul Energie is the industry’s first electric cargo three-wheeler to have a dual battery pack providing a superior range of 195 km. While the passenger variant, Atul Mobili comes with a range of 110 km. The vehicles are integrated with a motor drive from Valeo. Both the vehicles are powered by lithium-ion batteries that offer safety, helping the drivers go the distance with minimum impact on the environment owing to its zero-emission technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Atul Mobili and Atul Energie, electric 3-wheelers unveiled at Auto Expo 2023 Atul Greentech Private Limited (AGPL), a subsidiary of Atul Auto Limited has today announced its foray into the electric space with the unveiling of two electric three wheelers namely, Atul Mobili and Atul Energie at the Auto Expo 2023 in New Delhi. Atul Mobili is a passenger vehicle and Atul Energie is a cargo variant with distinct looks and build quality. View Full Image Atul Mobili and Atul Energie are built with telematics and Battery Management Systems (BMS).

Tata Altroz Racer at Auto Expo 2023 Tata Motors has showcased its Tata Altroz Racer, an iteration of a sporty hatchback at the Auto Expo 2023. The Altroz Racer gets cosmetic as well as feature upgrades which includes styling changes and a new infotainment system. Read more View Full Image Tata Altroz Racer {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, if you are eyeing the new Maruti Jimny Here's the Jimny in picture. Click here to see images of the all-new Jimny SUV

Motovolt M7 electric scooter battery The AIS 156 battery on Motovolt M7 electric scooter is phase 2 compliant and is said to be fireproof as well {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motovolt M7 electric scooter debuts Motovolt M7 e-scooter can be purchased via a subscription model. It will cost lower than the existing electric scooters in the country. View Full Image Motovolt M7

Joy also introduces a semi-electric bike called the Joy Rockefeller Joy Rockefeller is a semi electric bike that is claimed to have a top speed of 70kmph View Full Image Joy Rockefeller {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Joy Mihos electric scooter unveiled The company says that Joy Mihos is the country's toghest EV. It comes with an introductory price of ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 5,000 units. View Full Image Joy Mihos

Atul Mobili & Atul Energie features Both the vehicles are powered by lithium-ion batteries and feature an advanced temperature controlled solution to enable the cooling of the AIS 156 battery pack {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Atul Greentech brings electric threewheelers – Atul Mobili & Atul Energie Atul Energie has a range of 195 km (certified). While the passenger variant, Atul Mobili comes with a range of 110 km (certified).

Tata Sarafi Dark edition design Tata Sarafi Dark edition has similar design as the original Safari. But there are noticeable red hues at the front grille {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Sarafi gets a Dark edition at Auto Expo Tata Sarafi Dark edition comes with same engine and transmission options. It differs in terms of interior with new seat upholstery, door grab handles, and a front centre armrest - all finished in red. View Full Image Tata Sarafi Dark edition

Flex fuel automobile makes buzz The Ethanol pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 comes with a range of flex fuel powered cars and two-wheelers on display. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N160, Yamaha FZ, Suzuki Gixxer 250, Honda XRE 300 and the Hero Glamour are some of the two-wheelers. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R flex fuel and Toyota Corolla flex fuel join the segment too. View Full Image Ethanol powered TVS Apache RTR 200 4V on display at Auto Expo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Auto Expo 2023 welcomes art! Auto Expo 2023 is not just an event to launch automobiles. It welcomes art as well. Here is an art piece from a Jaipur based art firm called Cartist. View Full Image An art piece from Cartist.

An Ambassador with blending colour scheme? Here is an artistic take on HM Ambassador Mark II View Full Image A creative take on HM Ambassador Mark II at the Auto Expo 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SUN Mobility at Auto Expo 2023 The company unveils 2 revolutionary electric mobility solutions in the form of SwapX & S2.1 View Full Image SUN Mobility at Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki Jimny safety features Safety features on the SUV include 6-airbags, Brake (LSD) Limited Slip Differential, ESP with hill hold assist, hill decent control, rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Jimmy price Maruti Suzuki did not reveal the price of Fronx and Jimmy compact SUVs at the event today. It is likely that the company may announce the prices in the coming days

Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Jimmy engine, colour options and more details Meanwhile, read more about Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Jimmy here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti Suzuki Jimny (5-door) all colour variants View Full Image Maruti Suzuki Jimny (5-door)

Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Fronx breaks cover! Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Fronx breaks cover! View Full Image Maruti Suzuki Baleno based Fronx breaks cover {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti Fronx and Jimny: Bookings start today! Bookings for both Maruti Fronx and Jimny commence today.

Maruti Suzuki reveals its Jimny and Fronx With four SUVs (FRONX, BREZZA, JIMNY and GRAND VITARA) in its portfolio, Maruti Suzuki aims to expand its SUV segment in India. The sporty compact SUV FRONX is aimed at young trailblazers who want to stand out with its modern SUV design, spirited performance, and a tech loaded premium persona, says the automaker. While, the JIMNY is an SUV for off-roaders and carries the 50 year-strong heritage of Suzuki's off-road acumen, as per the automaker. View Full Image Maruti Suzuki reveals its Jimny and Fronx {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti Jimny to come with host of security features The Maruti Jimny is equipped with Auto LED headlamps for safety, says Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny to be revealed soon! View Full Image Maruti Suzuki Jimny {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti Suzuki gears up to showcase its Jimny! The automaker is all set to showcase its Jimny!

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki aims to capture the market once again! Maruti Suzuki is plans to conquer the market share and continue going ahead with its SUVs. The carmaker expects Jimny and Fronx to offer more thrust. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MG Motor introduces hydrogen fuel cell tech on Euniq MPV Prome P390 is the fuel-cell tech used in Euniq 7 MPV. This technology can withstand 824 degree temperature and promises a range of 605 kms. The MPV comes with ADAS, autonomous technology. View Full Image Euniq 7 gets fuel cell technology.

MG Euniq 7 can be refueled in 7 minutes, the company says View Full Image MG Euniq 7 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MG pure-electric vehcile portfolio The EV portfolio is looking to bring some of its glovally unveiled EVs in India. These may include MG 4 E, MIFA 9 electric van, Marvel R all-electric SUV, as well as the MG 5 at the Auto Expo 2023.

MG Euniq 7 delivery range The MPV is said to have a range of up to 605km. MG Euniq 7 comes with ADAS technology and can withstand 824 degree temperature {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MG Euniq 7 powered by hydrogen fuel cell showcased View Full Image MG Euniq 7

MG unveils its hydrogen fuel cell technology View Full Image MG showcases its hydrogen fuel cell technology {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MG Air EV facts MG Air EV will be the company's second electric vehcile in India. It is expected to be the country's smallest and most-affordable EV, competing straight with Tata Tiago EV.

MG Air EV may get showcased MG India showcased new generation of Hector SUV yesterday. It may unveil more EV range today with focus on the MG Air EV {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Less than 15 minutes to go The event will start soon at 9:15am. Stay tuned.

Brands to watch out for on day 2 of auto expo MG India, Maruti Suzuki, Ultraviolette, SML Isuzu, Sun Mobility, Benelli and Keeway are some of the major auto brands that are expected to unveil new vehicles {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Auto Expo 2023 venue This year, Auto Expo is being held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. It will open for general public from January 14

Maruti Suzuki's much-awaited 5-door Jimmy may finally make its way On the second day of Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki may finally took the wraps off its rumoured Jimmy SUV with 5-door {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, here are major car launches by Tata Motors The auto company unveiled its concept EV - Avinya for the first time. It also introduced Tata Harrier EV and Tata Sierra EV along with CNG models of Tata Punch and Tata Altroz. Read more

Glipmse of Toyota's all-electric bZ4X. View Full Image Toyota bZ4X at the Auto Expo 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Sierra EV at auto expo View Full Image Tata Sierra EV

Tata Harrier gets an EV model at 2023 Auto Expo View Full Image Tata Harrier EV {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata reveals its Concept EV - Tata Avinya The concept EV is based on the company's Gen 3 EV architecture. View Full Image Tata Avinya

Tata Curvv concept car in red avatar The concept car is an ICE engine View Full Image Tata Curvv {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Altroz iCNG model showcased with more boot space It is equipped with twin cylinder engine and will be available in 1.2 petrol engine and 1.5 diesel engine models View Full Image Tata Altroz iCNG

Tata sons chairperson Mr. N. Chandrasekaran takes the stage Tata sons chairperson Mr. N. Chandrasekaran focuses on sustainable mobility solutions being the way forward for India. He also stressed on the company's goal to achieve zero carbon emission by 2045 View Full Image Tata sons chairperson Mr. N. Chandrasekaran takes the stage {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors to achieve zero green house gas emission by 2045 Speaking at the auto expo 2023 event, a senior Tata Motors official said that the company plans to achieve zero green house gas emission by 2045. The company also introduced India's first hydrogen cell-fueled truck concept- Prima E.5.5

Tata unveils new range of mobility trucks - Tata Azura T1.9, Tata Signa G.48T View Full Image Tata Azura T1.9 and Tata Signa G.48T {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023 The company will bring 14 vehciles with greener powertrain options, keeping in lines with India's mobility transmission towards green mobile options

Warrent Buffet-backed electric company BYD at Auto Expo 2023 The company introduced new colour model for BYD Atto 3 electric SUV. It also unveiled BYD Seal sedan car in the country. Read more here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile Tork has also showcased its Kratos X, an electric bike Tork has also showcased its latest electric motorbike Kratos X. It will be based on the Kratos R. It will sport a new aluminium swingarm and a seven-inch touchscreen supported by Android. It will offer fast charging facility. Test rides for customers are likely to commence in March and April. While the deliveries of this bike will begin in June. View Full Image Test rides for customers are likely to commence in March and April. While the deliveries of this bike will begin in June.

Keeway India takes wraps off its 2023 SR 250 Keeway India has launched its new SR 250. View Full Image Keeway India takes wraps off its 2023 SR 250. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Glimpse of Lexus concept vehicle Here is a first glimpse of Lexus concept vehicle View Full Image Here is a glimpse of Lexus concept vehicle.

Tork Motors unveiled its new Kratos models Tork Motors has unveiled its 2023 Tork Kratos R at the Auto Expo 2023. It comes in Jet Black and White colours. View Full Image 2023 Tork Kratos R {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, here's a look at features and design of EV9 Concept and KA4 (Carnival) At the ongoing biennial motor show – Auto Expo 2023, Kia India took the wraps off its EV9 Concept car along with KA4 (Carnival). The former is an electric SUV which is likely to go into production by the end of 2024. The latter, Kia KA4 (Carnival) is the company’s fourth-generation MPV that made its global debut in 2020. Read more

Eicher takes the wraps off India's longest 13.5 m electric Intercity Coach Eicher brand today unveiled India's longest 13.5 m electric Intercity Coach and the Eicher Pro 2049 electric 4.9 T GVW truck. View Full Image Eicher coach at display {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Matter Concept-EXE motorcycle showcased The electric vehcile manufacturers unveiled its concept motorcycle at Auto Expo 2023

Lexus RX 350h SUV unveiled It gets a 2.5-liter engine that can generate 248 PS of power and 324 Nm of torque. View Full Image Lexus RX 350h SUV {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lexus set to launch RX 350h Lexus India is set to make its debut at the Auto Expo and launch the RX 350h SUV. The new car will be a hybrid model and will have a 2.4-liter petrol motor along with a battery

BYD Seal EV unveiled BYD Seal EV breaks cover and will be launched around Diwali this year. It will get a range of 700 km on a single charge. View Full Image BYD Seal EV {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BYD brings new colour option for Atto 3 The electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV) was revealed in the country in October last year. It comes with 60.48kWh battery pack with a tested range of 251km. View Full Image BYD Atto 3

BYD set to make its first appearance at 2023 Auto Expo The Chinese electric car maker will make some major announcements soon {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kia KA4 unveiled with dual-sunroof, ADAS and multi bluetooth connectivity features Along with Kia EV9 concept car, the auto manufacturer also showcased its purpose built vehicles for emergency services. It has also revealed Kia K A4 at the event

A look at Kia EV9 Concept SUV View Full Image Kia EV9 Concept SUV {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kia EV9 Concept revealed Kia Motors showcased the EV9 Concept at Auto Expo 2023. The three-row electric SUV is based on the comapny's E-GMP platform. It is said to have a battery life of more than 540km

New-generation Kia carnival coming to India Kia is all set to unveil its new generation Kia Carnival in India, the model could be called Kia KA4. The company will soon reveal the car at Auto Expo 2023. View Full Image Kia Carnival {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launches in India Hyundai has launched the Ioniq 5 EV at a starting price of ₹44.95 lakh. It will be available in 3 colour options- White, Black and an exclusive Matte Silver.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan at Hyundai Pavillion to launch the Ioniq 5 View Full Image Actor Shah Rukh Khan at Hyundai Pavillion to launch the Ioniq 5 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hyundai finally took the wraps off Ioniq 5 EV The EV was announced in India last month. It is up for bookings for a token of ₹1 lakh. The company has finally revealed its price. View Full Image Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV

Hyundai Ioniq 6 unveiled The company has still kept the price of Ioniq 5 under wraps, but it has unveiled the Hyundai Ioniq 6 with a drag coefficient of 0.21 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hyundai showcases SPOT - an agile mobile robot who's come to India for the first time The auto company is soon expected to unveil Hyundai Ioniq 5 at the event View Full Image Hyundai at Auto Expo 2023

JBM Auto unveils electric luxury coach 'Galaxy' The company launched its first self-designed and self-manufactured electric luxury coach 'Galaxy'. It also showcased its new series of e-buses, including city bus, staff bus and school bus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti Suzuki showcases its concept electric SUV with 550km range Dubbed as 'eVX', the electric SUV concept is equipped with a 60kWh battery pack. The company says that the EV can offer up to 550km of driving range on a single charge. It is slated to hit the market by 2025. Read more

Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector announced, price starts at ₹14.72 lakh MG Motor India revealed the prices of its 2023 model of Hector on the first day of Auto Expo 2023. As announced by the company, the next-generation MG Hector price ranges between ₹14.72 to ₹22.42 lakh (ex-showroom). Read more View Full Image New MG Hector {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here a look at the Ampere NXG two-wheeler EV unveiled by Greaves Electric View Full Image Ampere NXG

Greaves Cotton also brings new three-wheeler EVs At the Auto Expo 2023, the company introduced commercial three-wheeler electric passenger vehicle – Greaves ELP, cargo EV Greaves ELC and a concept Greaves Aero Vision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Greaves Cotton announces new two-wheelers The company unveiled three two-wheelers under Ampere brand series -- Ampere Primus, Ampere NXG and a multi-utility scooter Ampere NXU

Auto Expo 2023 starts: Timings, tickets price and other things to know Auto Expo is back after a gap of three years. The Auto Expo 2023 edition will be held at two separate venues – Auto Expo Component Show at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and Auto Expo Motor Show, Greater Noida. Read More {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MG Motor may bring other cars to the Indian market At Auto Expo event, the company revealed that it may bring global models like eRX5, MIFA9, Marvel R electric and others to the Indian market

MG Hector facelift design The MG Hector facelift model comes with sleek LED DRLs upfront and an Argyle inspired diamond mesh grille that extends to the bumper. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MG Hector facelift price revealed Showcased earlier this week, MG Motors has finally revealed the price of MG Hector facelift at the annual auto motor show. It carries a starting price of ₹14.73 lakh (ex-showroom). View Full Image MG Hector facelift

Eco-friendly prototype of other Suzuki cars also showcased Maruti Suzuki is also displaying its range of eco-friendly products such as WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, Brezza S-CNG and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti Suzuki reveales its ‘green plans’ “We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest 100 billion rupees ( ₹10,000 crore) in the production of BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) and their batteries," SMC Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki said at the event.