Auto Expo 2023: Nitin Gadkari calls auto industry as growth engine of economy

LIVE UPDATES
14 min read . 05:37 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Neha Saini, Govind Choudhary
Union Minister Nitin Gadkar visits the Auto Expo 2023 event.

  • Auto Expo 2023 kickstarted in India with new launches from Tata Motors Maruti Suzuki, MG Motors, Kia Motors, Hyundai and others

First day of Auto Expo 2023 concluded with brands betting big on electric vehicles across two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicle categories. Maruti Suzuki showcased its concept electric SUV- EV X, while Hyundai has a star-studded show with actor Shah Rukh Khan launching the Ioniq 5 EV at the event. Tata Motors introduced Concept EV cars – Curvv and Avinya.

As the event's second day begins, we expect major announcements from Maruti Suzuki, MG Motor and other auto brands. Stay tuned with LiveMint for latest stories and updates

12 Jan 2023, 05:34 PM IST Ultraviolette F99 concept electric bike breaks cover!

Ultraviolette showcased a new concept electric motorbike F99. The company claims that the bike can run at at 200 kmph.  

The company claims that the bike can run at at 200 kmph.
12 Jan 2023, 05:25 PM IST Ultraviolette gear up to showcase its F99 electric platform

Ultraviolette F99
12 Jan 2023, 05:23 PM IST Moto Bologna Passione (MBP) breaks cover

Two new motorbikes M502N and C1002V unveiled by Moto Bologna Passione (MBP).

MPB takes wraps off two new bikes
12 Jan 2023, 05:05 PM IST Nitin Gadkari on auto industry

“India is the fastest-growing economy in the world and we can name the automobile industry the growth engine for it. The auto industry will play a prominent role in the process of realizing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat," says Gadkari at the Auto Expo 2023. 

Nitin Gadkari at Auto Expo.
12 Jan 2023, 04:58 PM IST Union Minister Nitin Gadkari visits Auto Expo 2023

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari visits Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. 

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari visits Auto Expo 2023
12 Jan 2023, 04:50 PM IST Atul Auto Limited announces its foray into the electric space with Atul Mobili & Atul Energie

The manufacturer claims that Atul Energie is the industry’s first electric cargo three-wheeler to have a dual battery pack providing a superior range of 195 km. While the passenger variant, Atul Mobili comes with a range of 110 km. The vehicles are integrated with a motor drive from Valeo. Both the vehicles are powered by lithium-ion batteries that offer safety, helping the drivers go the distance with minimum impact on the environment owing to its zero-emission technology.

12 Jan 2023, 04:49 PM IST Atul Mobili and Atul Energie, electric 3-wheelers unveiled at Auto Expo 2023

Atul Greentech Private Limited (AGPL), a subsidiary of Atul Auto Limited has today announced its foray into the electric space with the unveiling of two electric three wheelers namely, Atul Mobili and Atul Energie at the Auto Expo 2023 in New Delhi. Atul Mobili is a passenger vehicle and Atul Energie is a cargo variant with distinct looks and build quality.

Atul Mobili and Atul Energie are built with telematics and Battery Management Systems (BMS).
12 Jan 2023, 04:31 PM IST Tata Altroz Racer at Auto Expo 2023

Tata Motors has showcased its Tata Altroz Racer, an iteration of a sporty hatchback at the Auto Expo 2023. The Altroz Racer gets cosmetic as well as feature upgrades which includes styling changes and a new infotainment system. Read more

Tata Altroz Racer
12 Jan 2023, 04:29 PM IST Meanwhile, if you are eyeing the new Maruti Jimny

Here's the Jimny in picture. Click here to see images of the all-new Jimny SUV

12 Jan 2023, 04:25 PM IST Motovolt M7 electric scooter battery

The AIS 156 battery on Motovolt M7 electric scooter is phase 2 compliant and is said to be fireproof as well

12 Jan 2023, 04:23 PM IST Motovolt M7 electric scooter debuts 

Motovolt M7 e-scooter can be purchased via a subscription model. It will cost lower than the existing electric scooters in the country.

Motovolt M7
12 Jan 2023, 04:03 PM IST Joy also introduces a semi-electric bike called the Joy Rockefeller

Joy Rockefeller is a semi electric bike that is claimed to have a top speed of 70kmph

Joy Rockefeller
12 Jan 2023, 03:59 PM IST Joy Mihos electric scooter unveiled

The company says that Joy Mihos is the country's toghest EV. It comes with an introductory price of 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 5,000 units.

Joy Mihos
12 Jan 2023, 03:55 PM IST Atul Mobili & Atul Energie features

Both the vehicles are powered by lithium-ion batteries and feature an advanced temperature controlled solution to enable the cooling of the AIS 156 battery pack

12 Jan 2023, 03:53 PM IST Atul Greentech brings electric threewheelers – Atul Mobili & Atul Energie 

Atul Energie has a range of 195 km (certified). While the passenger variant, Atul Mobili comes with a range of 110 km (certified). 

12 Jan 2023, 03:47 PM IST Tata Sarafi Dark edition design

Tata Sarafi Dark edition has similar design as the original Safari. But there are noticeable red hues at the front grille

12 Jan 2023, 03:39 PM IST Tata Sarafi gets a Dark edition at Auto Expo

Tata Sarafi Dark edition comes with same engine and transmission options. It differs in terms of interior with new seat upholstery, door grab handles, and a front centre armrest - all finished in red.

Tata Sarafi Dark edition
12 Jan 2023, 03:25 PM IST Flex fuel automobile makes buzz

The Ethanol pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 comes with a range of flex fuel powered cars and two-wheelers on display. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N160, Yamaha FZ, Suzuki Gixxer 250, Honda XRE 300 and the Hero Glamour are some of the two-wheelers. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R flex fuel and Toyota Corolla flex fuel join the segment too. 

Ethanol powered TVS Apache RTR 200 4V on display at Auto Expo.
12 Jan 2023, 02:30 PM IST Auto Expo 2023 welcomes art!

Auto Expo 2023 is not just an event to launch automobiles. It welcomes art as well. Here is an art piece from a Jaipur based art firm called Cartist. 

An art piece from Cartist.
12 Jan 2023, 01:58 PM IST An Ambassador with blending colour scheme?

Here is an artistic take on HM Ambassador Mark II

A creative take on HM Ambassador Mark II at the Auto Expo 2023.
12 Jan 2023, 12:23 PM IST SUN Mobility at Auto Expo 2023

The company unveils 2 revolutionary electric mobility solutions in the form of SwapX & S2.1

SUN Mobility at Auto Expo 2023
12 Jan 2023, 11:49 AM IST Maruti Suzuki Jimny safety features

Safety features on the SUV include 6-airbags, Brake (LSD) Limited Slip Differential, ESP with hill hold assist, hill decent control, rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

12 Jan 2023, 11:37 AM IST Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Jimmy price

Maruti Suzuki did not reveal the price of Fronx and Jimmy compact SUVs at the event today. It is likely that the company may announce the prices in the coming days

12 Jan 2023, 11:29 AM IST Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Jimmy engine, colour options and more details

Meanwhile, read more about Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Jimmy here

12 Jan 2023, 11:19 AM IST Maruti Suzuki Jimny (5-door) all colour variants

Maruti Suzuki Jimny (5-door)
12 Jan 2023, 10:49 AM IST Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Fronx breaks cover! 

Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Fronx breaks cover!

Maruti Suzuki Baleno based Fronx breaks cover
12 Jan 2023, 10:43 AM IST Maruti Fronx and Jimny: Bookings start today!

Bookings for both Maruti Fronx and Jimny commence today. 

12 Jan 2023, 10:42 AM IST Maruti Suzuki reveals its Jimny and Fronx

With four SUVs (FRONX, BREZZA, JIMNY and GRAND VITARA) in its portfolio, Maruti Suzuki aims to expand its SUV segment in India. The sporty compact SUV FRONX is aimed at young trailblazers who want to stand out with its modern SUV design, spirited performance, and a tech loaded premium persona, says the automaker.

While, the JIMNY is an SUV for off-roaders and carries the 50 year-strong heritage of Suzuki's off-road acumen, as per the automaker. 

Maruti Suzuki reveals its Jimny and Fronx
12 Jan 2023, 10:34 AM IST Maruti Jimny to come with host of security features

The Maruti Jimny is equipped with Auto LED headlamps for safety, says Maruti Suzuki. 

12 Jan 2023, 10:22 AM IST Maruti Suzuki Jimny to be revealed soon!

Maruti Suzuki Jimny
12 Jan 2023, 10:15 AM IST Maruti Suzuki gears up to showcase its Jimny!

The automaker is all set to showcase its Jimny!

12 Jan 2023, 10:13 AM IST Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki aims to capture the market once again!

Maruti Suzuki is plans to conquer the market share and continue going ahead with its SUVs. The carmaker expects Jimny and Fronx to offer more thrust. 

12 Jan 2023, 10:09 AM IST MG Motor introduces hydrogen fuel cell tech on Euniq MPV

Prome P390 is the fuel-cell tech used in Euniq 7 MPV. This technology can withstand 824 degree temperature and promises a range of 605 kms. The MPV comes with ADAS, autonomous technology. 

Euniq 7 gets fuel cell technology.
12 Jan 2023, 09:43 AM IST MG Euniq 7 can be refueled in 7 minutes, the company says

MG Euniq 7
12 Jan 2023, 09:37 AM IST MG pure-electric vehcile portfolio

The EV portfolio is looking to bring some of its glovally unveiled EVs in India. These may include MG 4 E, MIFA 9 electric van, Marvel R all-electric SUV, as well as the MG 5 at the Auto Expo 2023.

12 Jan 2023, 09:35 AM IST MG Euniq 7 delivery range

The MPV is said to have a range of up to 605km. MG Euniq 7 comes with ADAS technology and can withstand 824 degree temperature

12 Jan 2023, 09:34 AM IST MG Euniq 7 powered by hydrogen fuel cell showcased

MG Euniq 7
12 Jan 2023, 09:32 AM IST MG unveils its hydrogen fuel cell technology

MG showcases its hydrogen fuel cell technology
12 Jan 2023, 09:13 AM IST MG Air EV facts

MG Air EV will be the company's second electric vehcile in India. It is expected to be the country's smallest and most-affordable EV, competing straight with Tata Tiago EV.

12 Jan 2023, 09:06 AM IST MG Air EV may get showcased

MG India showcased new generation of Hector SUV yesterday. It may unveil more EV range today with focus on the MG Air EV

12 Jan 2023, 09:04 AM IST Less than 15 minutes to go

The event will start soon at 9:15am. Stay tuned.

12 Jan 2023, 09:03 AM IST Brands to watch out for on day 2 of auto expo 

MG India, Maruti Suzuki, Ultraviolette, SML Isuzu, Sun Mobility, Benelli and Keeway are some of the major auto brands that are expected to unveil new vehicles

12 Jan 2023, 08:55 AM IST Auto Expo 2023 venue

This year, Auto Expo is being held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. It will open for general public from January 14

12 Jan 2023, 08:50 AM IST Maruti Suzuki's much-awaited 5-door Jimmy may finally make its way

On the second day of Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki may finally took the wraps off its rumoured Jimmy SUV with 5-door

11 Jan 2023, 06:59 PM IST Meanwhile, here are major car launches by Tata Motors 

The auto company unveiled its concept EV - Avinya for the first time. It also introduced Tata Harrier EV and Tata Sierra EV along with CNG models of Tata Punch and Tata Altroz. Read more

11 Jan 2023, 06:07 PM IST Glipmse of Toyota's all-electric bZ4X.

Toyota bZ4X at the Auto Expo 2023.
11 Jan 2023, 05:30 PM IST Tata Sierra EV at auto expo

Tata Sierra EV
11 Jan 2023, 05:20 PM IST Tata Harrier gets an EV model at 2023 Auto Expo

Tata Harrier EV
11 Jan 2023, 05:17 PM IST Tata reveals its Concept EV - Tata Avinya

The concept EV is based on the company's Gen 3 EV architecture. 

Tata Avinya
11 Jan 2023, 05:10 PM IST Tata Curvv concept car in red avatar

The concept car is an ICE engine

Tata Curvv
11 Jan 2023, 05:06 PM IST Tata Altroz iCNG model showcased with more boot space

It is equipped with twin cylinder engine and will be available in 1.2 petrol engine and 1.5 diesel engine models

Tata Altroz iCNG
11 Jan 2023, 05:03 PM IST Tata sons chairperson Mr. N. Chandrasekaran takes the stage

Tata sons chairperson Mr. N. Chandrasekaran focuses on sustainable mobility solutions being the way forward for India. He also stressed on the company's goal to achieve zero carbon emission by 2045

Tata sons chairperson Mr. N. Chandrasekaran takes the stage
11 Jan 2023, 04:47 PM IST Tata Motors to achieve zero green house gas emission by 2045

Speaking at the auto expo 2023 event, a senior Tata Motors official said that the company plans to achieve zero green house gas emission by 2045. The company also introduced India's first hydrogen cell-fueled truck concept- Prima E.5.5

11 Jan 2023, 04:39 PM IST Tata unveils new range of mobility trucks - Tata Azura T1.9, Tata Signa G.48T

Tata Azura T1.9 and Tata Signa G.48T
11 Jan 2023, 04:33 PM IST Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023

The company will bring 14 vehciles with greener powertrain options, keeping in lines with India's mobility transmission towards green mobile options

11 Jan 2023, 04:20 PM IST Warrent Buffet-backed electric company BYD at Auto Expo 2023

The company introduced new colour model for BYD Atto 3 electric SUV. It also unveiled BYD Seal sedan car in the country. Read more here 

11 Jan 2023, 04:16 PM IST Meanwhile Tork has also showcased its Kratos X, an electric bike

Tork has also showcased its latest electric motorbike Kratos X. It will be based on the Kratos R. It will sport a new aluminium swingarm and a seven-inch touchscreen supported by Android. It will offer fast charging facility. Test rides for customers are likely to commence in March and April. While the deliveries of this bike will begin in June. 

Test rides for customers are likely to commence in March and April. While the deliveries of this bike will begin in June.
11 Jan 2023, 04:09 PM IST Keeway India takes wraps off its 2023 SR 250

Keeway India has launched its new SR 250.

Keeway India takes wraps off its 2023 SR 250.
11 Jan 2023, 03:59 PM IST Glimpse of Lexus concept vehicle

Here is a first glimpse of Lexus concept vehicle

Here is a glimpse of Lexus concept vehicle.
11 Jan 2023, 03:49 PM IST Tork Motors unveiled its new Kratos models

Tork Motors has unveiled its 2023 Tork Kratos R at the Auto Expo 2023. It comes in Jet Black and White colours. 

2023 Tork Kratos R
11 Jan 2023, 03:34 PM IST Meanwhile, here's a look at features and design of EV9 Concept and KA4 (Carnival)

At the ongoing biennial motor show – Auto Expo 2023, Kia India took the wraps off its EV9 Concept car along with KA4 (Carnival). The former is an electric SUV which is likely to go into production by the end of 2024. The latter, Kia KA4 (Carnival) is the company’s fourth-generation MPV that made its global debut in 2020. Read more

11 Jan 2023, 03:28 PM IST Eicher takes the wraps off India's longest 13.5 m electric Intercity Coach 

Eicher brand today unveiled India's longest 13.5 m electric Intercity Coach and the Eicher Pro 2049 electric 4.9 T GVW truck.

Eicher coach at display
11 Jan 2023, 03:15 PM IST Matter Concept-EXE motorcycle showcased 

The electric vehcile manufacturers unveiled its concept motorcycle at Auto Expo 2023

11 Jan 2023, 02:25 PM IST Lexus RX 350h SUV unveiled 

It gets a 2.5-liter engine that can generate 248 PS of power and 324 Nm of torque.

Lexus RX 350h SUV
11 Jan 2023, 02:08 PM IST Lexus set to launch RX 350h

Lexus India is set to make its debut at the Auto Expo and launch the RX 350h SUV. The new car will be a hybrid model and will have a 2.4-liter petrol motor along with a battery

11 Jan 2023, 01:44 PM IST BYD Seal EV unveiled 

BYD Seal EV breaks cover and will be launched around Diwali this year. It will get a range of 700 km on a single charge.

BYD Seal EV
11 Jan 2023, 01:30 PM IST BYD brings new colour option for Atto 3

The electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV) was revealed in the country in October last year. It comes with 60.48kWh battery pack with a tested range of 251km.

BYD Atto 3
11 Jan 2023, 01:22 PM IST BYD set to make its first appearance at 2023 Auto Expo

The Chinese electric car maker will make some major announcements soon

11 Jan 2023, 01:17 PM IST Kia KA4 unveiled with dual-sunroof, ADAS and multi bluetooth connectivity features

Along with Kia EV9 concept car, the auto manufacturer also showcased its purpose built vehicles for emergency services. It has also revealed Kia K A4 at the event

11 Jan 2023, 01:13 PM IST A look at Kia EV9 Concept SUV

Kia EV9 Concept SUV
11 Jan 2023, 01:10 PM IST Kia EV9 Concept revealed

Kia Motors showcased the EV9 Concept at Auto Expo 2023. The three-row electric SUV is based on the comapny's E-GMP platform. It is said to have a battery life of more than 540km

11 Jan 2023, 12:44 PM IST New-generation Kia carnival coming to India

Kia is all set to unveil its new generation Kia Carnival in India, the model could be called Kia KA4. The company will soon reveal the car at Auto Expo 2023.

Kia Carnival
11 Jan 2023, 12:31 PM IST Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launches in India

Hyundai has launched the Ioniq 5 EV at a starting price of 44.95 lakh. It will be available in 3 colour options- White, Black and an exclusive Matte Silver.

11 Jan 2023, 12:22 PM IST Actor Shah Rukh Khan at Hyundai Pavillion to launch the Ioniq 5

Actor Shah Rukh Khan at Hyundai Pavillion to launch the Ioniq 5
11 Jan 2023, 12:20 PM IST Hyundai finally took the wraps off Ioniq 5 EV

The EV was announced in India last month. It is up for bookings for a token of 1 lakh. The company has finally revealed its price.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV
11 Jan 2023, 12:15 PM IST Hyundai Ioniq 6 unveiled

The company has still kept the price of Ioniq 5 under wraps, but it has unveiled the Hyundai Ioniq 6 with a drag coefficient of 0.21

11 Jan 2023, 11:57 AM IST Hyundai showcases SPOT - an agile mobile robot who's come to India for the first time

The auto company is soon expected to unveil Hyundai Ioniq 5 at the event

Hyundai at Auto Expo 2023
11 Jan 2023, 11:48 AM IST JBM Auto unveils electric luxury coach 'Galaxy'

The company launched its first self-designed and self-manufactured electric luxury coach 'Galaxy'. It also showcased its new series of e-buses, including city bus, staff bus and school bus.

11 Jan 2023, 11:42 AM IST Maruti Suzuki showcases its concept electric SUV with 550km range

Dubbed as 'eVX', the electric SUV concept is equipped with a 60kWh battery pack. The company says that the EV can offer up to 550km of driving range on a single charge. It is slated to hit the market by 2025. Read more

11 Jan 2023, 11:14 AM IST Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector announced, price starts at ₹14.72 lakh

MG Motor India revealed the prices of its 2023 model of Hector on the first day of Auto Expo 2023. As announced by the company, the next-generation MG Hector price ranges between 14.72 to 22.42 lakh (ex-showroom). Read more

New MG Hector
11 Jan 2023, 11:01 AM IST Here a look at the Ampere NXG two-wheeler EV unveiled by Greaves Electric

Ampere NXG
11 Jan 2023, 10:57 AM IST Greaves Cotton also brings new three-wheeler EVs

At the Auto Expo 2023, the company introduced commercial three-wheeler electric passenger vehicle – Greaves ELP, cargo EV Greaves ELC and a concept Greaves Aero Vision.

11 Jan 2023, 10:55 AM IST Greaves Cotton announces new two-wheelers

The company unveiled three two-wheelers under Ampere brand series -- Ampere Primus, Ampere NXG and a multi-utility scooter Ampere NXU

11 Jan 2023, 10:39 AM IST Auto Expo 2023 starts: Timings, tickets price and other things to know

Auto Expo is back after a gap of three years. The Auto Expo 2023 edition will be held at two separate venues – Auto Expo Component Show at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and Auto Expo Motor Show, Greater Noida. Read More

11 Jan 2023, 10:33 AM IST MG Motor may bring other cars to the Indian market

At Auto Expo event, the company revealed that it may bring global models like eRX5, MIFA9, Marvel R electric and others to the Indian market

11 Jan 2023, 10:31 AM IST MG Hector facelift design

The MG Hector facelift model comes with sleek LED DRLs upfront and an Argyle inspired diamond mesh grille that extends to the bumper.

11 Jan 2023, 10:25 AM IST MG Hector facelift price revealed

Showcased earlier this week, MG Motors has finally revealed the price of MG Hector facelift at the annual auto motor show. It carries a starting price of 14.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Hector facelift
11 Jan 2023, 10:24 AM IST Eco-friendly prototype of other Suzuki cars also showcased

Maruti Suzuki is also displaying its range of eco-friendly products such as WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, Brezza S-CNG and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid.

11 Jan 2023, 10:23 AM IST Maruti Suzuki reveales its ‘green plans’

“We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest 100 billion rupees ( 10,000 crore) in the production of BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) and their batteries," SMC Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki said at the event.

11 Jan 2023, 10:18 AM IST Maruti Suzuki India unveils concept electric SUV 'eVX'

Slated to hit markets by 2025, the Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept which is powered by a 60 kWh battery pack offering up to 550 km of driving range on single charge.

