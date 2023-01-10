Auto Expo 2023 starts tomorrow: Timings, tickets price and other things to know

Auto Expo 2023 starts tomorrow: Timings, tickets price and other things to know1 min read . 01:37 PM IST
- Auto Expo 2023 will be organized from January 11 to January 18 after a gap of three years
Auto Expo is back after a gap of three years. The Auto Expo 2023 edition will be held at two separate venues – Auto Expo Component Show at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and Auto Expo Motor Show, Greater Noida. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming auto event
Auto Expo 2023 will be organized from January 11 to January 18. The first two days – January 11 and 12 will be reserved for the media. It will be open for businesses on the next day i.e. January 13 from 11am to 7pm.
The event will open for the general public from January 14 to 18. It will start at 11am each day. However, the closing timings are 8pm for January 14-15, 7pm for January 16-17 and 6pm for January 18.
Auto Expo 2023 price for January 13 is set at ₹750. The price is ₹475 for January 14 and 15. While the cost is ₹350 for the last three days of the event.
Tickets for Auto Expo 2023 are available on BookMyShow.com for purchase.
The event will see participation from over 114 industry stakeholders. As per reports, the event may witness about 48 new launches from vehicle manufacturers.
All major brands have outlined their plans to showcase their latest cars and advanced technologies at the event. Maruti Suzuki has announced that its will pavillion will offer Metaverse-like innovative virtual zone to offer immersive experience of all product showcases and various experiential zones. This will include an EXPOVerse Lobby, Adventure Zone, Technology Zone, Studio Zone, Launch Zone, Entertainment Zone and Sustainability Zone.
The auto manufacturers will showcase an array of 16 vehicles at Auto Expo 2023. This will include an Electric Concept SUV and two all-new SUVs along with customized range of existing products like Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno, and Swift among others
Similarly, Hyundai Motor India will unveil its all-electric SUV Hyundai IONIQ5 at the event. Electric vehicle manufacturers like BYD, Pravaig Dynamics, WarWizard Innovations and others are also expected to showcase their EV two-wheeler and three-wheelers products. We also expect launches from TVS Motors, Hero Motorcorp, Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle and Yamaha.
