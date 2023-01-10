Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors to launch Harrier, Safari and Altroz EVs

Tata Motors, an automobile giant, has confirmed that the company is all set to unveil three new electric vehicles in India at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. These three upcoming cars are going to be the flagship electric versions of Tata Harrier, Safari and Altroz. The teaser of these EVs was shown before the event. It is also expected that Tata Motors could showcase the EV version of its micro SUV Punch.
As of now the automaker offers three electric cars which are Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV. The EV segment in India will get a major boost with the launch of electric Harrier, Safari, Altroz and probably Punch.
The Altroz EV was expected from Tata Motors since it launched at the Geneva Motor Show. Altroz is expected to use the battery which powers the Nexon EV. The 30.2 kWh battery pack mated to Tata’s PMS electronic motor can be helpful for the EV to produce 129 PS of power and 245 Nm of peak torque. This hatchback is expected to offer a range of 350 kms on a single charge.
To recall, Tata had launched its two new variants for the Harrier SUV, XMS and XMAS based on the XM and XMA models last year. The new XMS was priced at ₹17.20 lakhs and the XMAS comes at a price of ₹18.50 lakh (both ex-showroom, Mumbai). These SUVs get a panoramic sunroof and other features from high-end models.
Under the skin, there are no updates to the new Harrier variants. They are powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine which churns out 170hp and 350Nm of torque power. While the XMS variant gets a six-speed manual gearbox, the XMAS variant gets a six-speed automatic gearbox.
The all new Harrier gets a panoramic sunroof as standard, which was earlier only available with the XT+, XTA+, XZ, XZA+, XZS and XZAS variants. Additionally, the XMS and XMAS models get automatic headlamps, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, an eight-speaker system, rain-sensing wipers, touch-screen infotainment, electrically foldable outside rearview mirror and a reverse parking camera.
