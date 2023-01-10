Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors to launch Harrier, Safari and Altroz EVs

Tata Motors, an automobile giant, has confirmed that the company is all set to unveil three new electric vehicles in India at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. These three upcoming cars are going to be the flagship electric versions of Tata Harrier, Safari and Altroz. The teaser of these EVs was shown before the event. It is also expected that Tata Motors could showcase the EV version of its micro SUV Punch.

