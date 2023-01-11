Auto Expo 2023: Tata unveils Harrier EV, Altroz iCNG, Concept EV Avinya, Curvv

Glipmse of Toyota's all-electric bZ4X. View Full Image Toyota bZ4X at the Auto Expo 2023.

Tata Sierra EV at auto expo Tata Sierra EV

Tata Harrier gets an EV model at 2023 Auto Expo Tata Harrier EV

Tata reveals its Concept EV - Tata Avinya The concept EV is based on the company's Gen 3 EV architecture. Tata Avinya

Tata Curvv concept car in red avatar The concept car is an ICE engine Tata Curvv

Tata Altroz iCNG model showcased with more boot space It is equipped with twin cylinder engine and will be available in 1.2 petrol engine and 1.5 diesel engine models Tata Altroz iCNG

Tata sons chairperson Mr. N. Chandrasekaran takes the stage Tata sons chairperson Mr. N. Chandrasekaran focuses on sustainable mobility solutions being the way forward for India. He also stressed on the company's goal to achieve zero carbon emission by 2045 Tata sons chairperson Mr. N. Chandrasekaran takes the stage

Tata Motors to achieve zero green house gas emission by 2045 Speaking at the auto expo 2023 event, a senior Tata Motors official said that the company plans to achieve zero green house gas emission by 2045. The company also introduced India's first hydrogen cell-fueled truck concept- Prima E.5.5

Tata unveils new range of mobility trucks - Tata Azura T1.9, Tata Signa G.48T Tata Azura T1.9 and Tata Signa G.48T

Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023 The company will bring 14 vehciles with greener powertrain options, keeping in lines with India's mobility transmission towards green mobile options

Warrent Buffet-backed electric company BYD at Auto Expo 2023 The company introduced new colour model for BYD Atto 3 electric SUV. It also unveiled BYD Seal sedan car in the country. Read more here

Meanwhile Tork has also showcased its Kratos X, an electric bike Tork has also showcased its latest electric motorbike Kratos X. It will be based on the Kratos R. It will sport a new aluminium swingarm and a seven-inch touchscreen supported by Android. It will offer fast charging facility. Test rides for customers are likely to commence in March and April. While the deliveries of this bike will begin in June. Test rides for customers are likely to commence in March and April. While the deliveries of this bike will begin in June.

Keeway India takes wraps off its 2023 SR 250 Keeway India has launched its new SR 250. Keeway India takes wraps off its 2023 SR 250.

Glimpse of Lexus concept vehicle Here is a first glimpse of Lexus concept vehicle Here is a glimpse of Lexus concept vehicle.

Tork Motors unveiled its new Kratos models Tork Motors has unveiled its 2023 Tork Kratos R at the Auto Expo 2023. It comes in Jet Black and White colours. 2023 Tork Kratos R

Meanwhile, here's a look at features and design of EV9 Concept and KA4 (Carnival) At the ongoing biennial motor show – Auto Expo 2023, Kia India took the wraps off its EV9 Concept car along with KA4 (Carnival). The former is an electric SUV which is likely to go into production by the end of 2024. The latter, Kia KA4 (Carnival) is the company's fourth-generation MPV that made its global debut in 2020. Read more

Eicher takes the wraps off India's longest 13.5 m electric Intercity Coach Eicher brand today unveiled India's longest 13.5 m electric Intercity Coach and the Eicher Pro 2049 electric 4.9 T GVW truck. Eicher coach at display

Matter Concept-EXE motorcycle showcased The electric vehcile manufacturers unveiled its concept motorcycle at Auto Expo 2023

Lexus RX 350h SUV unveiled It gets a 2.5-liter engine that can generate 248 PS of power and 324 Nm of torque. Lexus RX 350h SUV

Lexus set to launch RX 350h Lexus India is set to make its debut at the Auto Expo and launch the RX 350h SUV. The new car will be a hybrid model and will have a 2.4-liter petrol motor along with a battery

BYD Seal EV unveiled BYD Seal EV breaks cover and will be launched around Diwali this year. It will get a range of 700 km on a single charge. BYD Seal EV

BYD brings new colour option for Atto 3 The electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV) was revealed in the country in October last year. It comes with 60.48kWh battery pack with a tested range of 251km. BYD Atto 3

BYD set to make its first appearance at 2023 Auto Expo The Chinese electric car maker will make some major announcements soon

Kia KA4 unveiled with dual-sunroof, ADAS and multi bluetooth connectivity features Along with Kia EV9 concept car, the auto manufacturer also showcased its purpose built vehicles for emergency services. It has also revealed Kia K A4 at the event

A look at Kia EV9 Concept SUV Kia EV9 Concept SUV

Kia EV9 Concept revealed Kia Motors showcased the EV9 Concept at Auto Expo 2023. The three-row electric SUV is based on the comapny's E-GMP platform. It is said to have a battery life of more than 540km

New-generation Kia carnival coming to India Kia is all set to unveil its new generation Kia Carnival in India, the model could be called Kia KA4. The company will soon reveal the car at Auto Expo 2023. Kia Carnival

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launches in India Hyundai has launched the Ioniq 5 EV at a starting price of ₹44.95 lakh. It will be available in 3 colour options- White, Black and an exclusive Matte Silver.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan at Hyundai Pavillion to launch the Ioniq 5 Actor Shah Rukh Khan at Hyundai Pavillion to launch the Ioniq 5

Hyundai finally took the wraps off Ioniq 5 EV The EV was announced in India last month. It is up for bookings for a token of ₹1 lakh. The company has finally revealed its price. Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV

Hyundai Ioniq 6 unveiled The company has still kept the price of Ioniq 5 under wraps, but it has unveiled the Hyundai Ioniq 6 with a drag coefficient of 0.21

Hyundai showcases SPOT - an agile mobile robot who's come to India for the first time The auto company is soon expected to unveil Hyundai Ioniq 5 at the event Hyundai at Auto Expo 2023

JBM Auto unveils electric luxury coach 'Galaxy' The company launched its first self-designed and self-manufactured electric luxury coach 'Galaxy'. It also showcased its new series of e-buses, including city bus, staff bus and school bus.

Maruti Suzuki showcases its concept electric SUV with 550km range Dubbed as 'eVX', the electric SUV concept is equipped with a 60kWh battery pack. The company says that the EV can offer up to 550km of driving range on a single charge. It is slated to hit the market by 2025. Read more

Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector announced, price starts at ₹14.72 lakh MG Motor India revealed the prices of its 2023 model of Hector on the first day of Auto Expo 2023. As announced by the company, the next-generation MG Hector price ranges between ₹14.72 to ₹22.42 lakh (ex-showroom). Read more New MG Hector

Here a look at the Ampere NXG two-wheeler EV unveiled by Greaves Electric Ampere NXG

Greaves Cotton also brings new three-wheeler EVs At the Auto Expo 2023, the company introduced commercial three-wheeler electric passenger vehicle – Greaves ELP, cargo EV Greaves ELC and a concept Greaves Aero Vision.

Greaves Cotton announces new two-wheelers The company unveiled three two-wheelers under Ampere brand series -- Ampere Primus, Ampere NXG and a multi-utility scooter Ampere NXU

Auto Expo 2023 starts: Timings, tickets price and other things to know Auto Expo is back after a gap of three years. The Auto Expo 2023 edition will be held at two separate venues – Auto Expo Component Show at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and Auto Expo Motor Show, Greater Noida. Read More

MG Motor may bring other cars to the Indian market At Auto Expo event, the company revealed that it may bring global models like eRX5, MIFA9, Marvel R electric and others to the Indian market

MG Hector facelift design The MG Hector facelift model comes with sleek LED DRLs upfront and an Argyle inspired diamond mesh grille that extends to the bumper.

MG Hector facelift price revealed Showcased earlier this week, MG Motors has finally revealed the price of MG Hector facelift at the annual auto motor show. It carries a starting price of ₹14.73 lakh (ex-showroom). MG Hector facelift

Eco-friendly prototype of other Suzuki cars also showcased Maruti Suzuki is also displaying its range of eco-friendly products such as WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, Brezza S-CNG and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid.

Maruti Suzuki reveales its 'green plans' "We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest 100 billion rupees ( ₹10,000 crore) in the production of BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) and their batteries," SMC Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki said at the event.