Auto Expo 2023: Tata unveils Harrier EV, Altroz iCNG, Concept EV Avinya, Curvv

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 06:33 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Neha Saini, Govind Choudhary
Tata Avinya showcased at Auto Expo 2023

  • Auto Expo 2023 kickstarts with new launches from Tata Motors Maruti Suzuki, MG Motors, Kia Motors, Hyundai and others

On the first day of Auto Expo 2023 edition, auto manufacturers Maruti Suzuki, MG Motor and Hyundai are stealing the show. Suzuki showcased its concept electric SUV- EV X, while MG finally revealed the price of next-generation Hector SUV. Hyundai has a star-studded show with actor Shah Rukh Khan launching the Ioniq 5 EV at the event.

Tata Motors showcased various models in both commerical and personal vehicle segment. The company introduced EV version of Tata Harrier and Sierra. It also revealed its concept Curvv car along with Avinya.

Auto Expo 2023 will be organized from January 11 to January 18. Stay tuned with LiveMint to know the latest updates as they happen

11 Jan 2023, 06:07 PM IST Glipmse of Toyota's all-electric bZ4X.

View Full Image
Toyota bZ4X at the Auto Expo 2023.
11 Jan 2023, 05:30 PM IST Tata Sierra EV at auto expo

View Full Image
Tata Sierra EV
11 Jan 2023, 05:20 PM IST Tata Harrier gets an EV model at 2023 Auto Expo

View Full Image
Tata Harrier EV
11 Jan 2023, 05:17 PM IST Tata reveals its Concept EV - Tata Avinya

The concept EV is based on the company's Gen 3 EV architecture. 

View Full Image
Tata Avinya
11 Jan 2023, 05:10 PM IST Tata Curvv concept car in red avatar

The concept car is an ICE engine

View Full Image
Tata Curvv
11 Jan 2023, 05:06 PM IST Tata Altroz iCNG model showcased with more boot space

It is equipped with twin cylinder engine and will be available in 1.2 petrol engine and 1.5 diesel engine models

View Full Image
Tata Altroz iCNG
11 Jan 2023, 05:03 PM IST Tata sons chairperson Mr. N. Chandrasekaran takes the stage

Tata sons chairperson Mr. N. Chandrasekaran focuses on sustainable mobility solutions being the way forward for India. He also stressed on the company's goal to achieve zero carbon emission by 2045

View Full Image
Tata sons chairperson Mr. N. Chandrasekaran takes the stage
11 Jan 2023, 04:47 PM IST Tata Motors to achieve zero green house gas emission by 2045

Speaking at the auto expo 2023 event, a senior Tata Motors official said that the company plans to achieve zero green house gas emission by 2045. The company also introduced India's first hydrogen cell-fueled truck concept- Prima E.5.5

11 Jan 2023, 04:39 PM IST Tata unveils new range of mobility trucks - Tata Azura T1.9, Tata Signa G.48T

View Full Image
Tata Azura T1.9 and Tata Signa G.48T
11 Jan 2023, 04:33 PM IST Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023

The company will bring 14 vehciles with greener powertrain options, keeping in lines with India's mobility transmission towards green mobile options

11 Jan 2023, 04:20 PM IST Warrent Buffet-backed electric company BYD at Auto Expo 2023

The company introduced new colour model for BYD Atto 3 electric SUV. It also unveiled BYD Seal sedan car in the country. Read more here 

11 Jan 2023, 04:16 PM IST Meanwhile Tork has also showcased its Kratos X, an electric bike

Tork has also showcased its latest electric motorbike Kratos X. It will be based on the Kratos R. It will sport a new aluminium swingarm and a seven-inch touchscreen supported by Android. It will offer fast charging facility. Test rides for customers are likely to commence in March and April. While the deliveries of this bike will begin in June. 

View Full Image
Test rides for customers are likely to commence in March and April. While the deliveries of this bike will begin in June.
11 Jan 2023, 04:09 PM IST Keeway India takes wraps off its 2023 SR 250

Keeway India has launched its new SR 250.

View Full Image
Keeway India takes wraps off its 2023 SR 250.
11 Jan 2023, 03:59 PM IST Glimpse of Lexus concept vehicle

Here is a first glimpse of Lexus concept vehicle

View Full Image
Here is a glimpse of Lexus concept vehicle.
11 Jan 2023, 03:49 PM IST Tork Motors unveiled its new Kratos models

Tork Motors has unveiled its 2023 Tork Kratos R at the Auto Expo 2023. It comes in Jet Black and White colours. 

View Full Image
2023 Tork Kratos R
11 Jan 2023, 03:34 PM IST Meanwhile, here's a look at features and design of EV9 Concept and KA4 (Carnival)

At the ongoing biennial motor show – Auto Expo 2023, Kia India took the wraps off its EV9 Concept car along with KA4 (Carnival). The former is an electric SUV which is likely to go into production by the end of 2024. The latter, Kia KA4 (Carnival) is the company’s fourth-generation MPV that made its global debut in 2020. Read more

11 Jan 2023, 03:28 PM IST Eicher takes the wraps off India's longest 13.5 m electric Intercity Coach 

Eicher brand today unveiled India's longest 13.5 m electric Intercity Coach and the Eicher Pro 2049 electric 4.9 T GVW truck.

View Full Image
Eicher coach at display
11 Jan 2023, 03:15 PM IST Matter Concept-EXE motorcycle showcased 

The electric vehcile manufacturers unveiled its concept motorcycle at Auto Expo 2023

11 Jan 2023, 02:25 PM IST Lexus RX 350h SUV unveiled 

It gets a 2.5-liter engine that can generate 248 PS of power and 324 Nm of torque.

View Full Image
Lexus RX 350h SUV
11 Jan 2023, 02:08 PM IST Lexus set to launch RX 350h

Lexus India is set to make its debut at the Auto Expo and launch the RX 350h SUV. The new car will be a hybrid model and will have a 2.4-liter petrol motor along with a battery

11 Jan 2023, 01:44 PM IST BYD Seal EV unveiled 

BYD Seal EV breaks cover and will be launched around Diwali this year. It will get a range of 700 km on a single charge.

View Full Image
BYD Seal EV
11 Jan 2023, 01:30 PM IST BYD brings new colour option for Atto 3

The electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV) was revealed in the country in October last year. It comes with 60.48kWh battery pack with a tested range of 251km.

View Full Image
BYD Atto 3
11 Jan 2023, 01:22 PM IST BYD set to make its first appearance at 2023 Auto Expo

The Chinese electric car maker will make some major announcements soon

11 Jan 2023, 01:17 PM IST Kia KA4 unveiled with dual-sunroof, ADAS and multi bluetooth connectivity features

Along with Kia EV9 concept car, the auto manufacturer also showcased its purpose built vehicles for emergency services. It has also revealed Kia K A4 at the event

11 Jan 2023, 01:13 PM IST A look at Kia EV9 Concept SUV

View Full Image
Kia EV9 Concept SUV
11 Jan 2023, 01:10 PM IST Kia EV9 Concept revealed

Kia Motors showcased the EV9 Concept at Auto Expo 2023. The three-row electric SUV is based on the comapny's E-GMP platform. It is said to have a battery life of more than 540km

11 Jan 2023, 12:44 PM IST New-generation Kia carnival coming to India

Kia is all set to unveil its new generation Kia Carnival in India, the model could be called Kia KA4. The company will soon reveal the car at Auto Expo 2023.

View Full Image
Kia Carnival
11 Jan 2023, 12:31 PM IST Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launches in India

Hyundai has launched the Ioniq 5 EV at a starting price of 44.95 lakh. It will be available in 3 colour options- White, Black and an exclusive Matte Silver.

11 Jan 2023, 12:22 PM IST Actor Shah Rukh Khan at Hyundai Pavillion to launch the Ioniq 5

View Full Image
Actor Shah Rukh Khan at Hyundai Pavillion to launch the Ioniq 5
11 Jan 2023, 12:20 PM IST Hyundai finally took the wraps off Ioniq 5 EV

The EV was announced in India last month. It is up for bookings for a token of 1 lakh. The company has finally revealed its price.

View Full Image
Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV
11 Jan 2023, 12:15 PM IST Hyundai Ioniq 6 unveiled

The company has still kept the price of Ioniq 5 under wraps, but it has unveiled the Hyundai Ioniq 6 with a drag coefficient of 0.21

11 Jan 2023, 11:57 AM IST Hyundai showcases SPOT - an agile mobile robot who's come to India for the first time

The auto company is soon expected to unveil Hyundai Ioniq 5 at the event

View Full Image
Hyundai at Auto Expo 2023
11 Jan 2023, 11:48 AM IST JBM Auto unveils electric luxury coach 'Galaxy'

The company launched its first self-designed and self-manufactured electric luxury coach 'Galaxy'. It also showcased its new series of e-buses, including city bus, staff bus and school bus.

11 Jan 2023, 11:42 AM IST Maruti Suzuki showcases its concept electric SUV with 550km range

Dubbed as 'eVX', the electric SUV concept is equipped with a 60kWh battery pack. The company says that the EV can offer up to 550km of driving range on a single charge. It is slated to hit the market by 2025. Read more

11 Jan 2023, 11:14 AM IST Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector announced, price starts at ₹14.72 lakh

MG Motor India revealed the prices of its 2023 model of Hector on the first day of Auto Expo 2023. As announced by the company, the next-generation MG Hector price ranges between 14.72 to 22.42 lakh (ex-showroom). Read more

View Full Image
New MG Hector
11 Jan 2023, 11:01 AM IST Here a look at the Ampere NXG two-wheeler EV unveiled by Greaves Electric

View Full Image
Ampere NXG
11 Jan 2023, 10:57 AM IST Greaves Cotton also brings new three-wheeler EVs

At the Auto Expo 2023, the company introduced commercial three-wheeler electric passenger vehicle – Greaves ELP, cargo EV Greaves ELC and a concept Greaves Aero Vision.

11 Jan 2023, 10:55 AM IST Greaves Cotton announces new two-wheelers

The company unveiled three two-wheelers under Ampere brand series -- Ampere Primus, Ampere NXG and a multi-utility scooter Ampere NXU

11 Jan 2023, 10:39 AM IST Auto Expo 2023 starts: Timings, tickets price and other things to know

Auto Expo is back after a gap of three years. The Auto Expo 2023 edition will be held at two separate venues – Auto Expo Component Show at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and Auto Expo Motor Show, Greater Noida. Read More

11 Jan 2023, 10:33 AM IST MG Motor may bring other cars to the Indian market

At Auto Expo event, the company revealed that it may bring global models like eRX5, MIFA9, Marvel R electric and others to the Indian market

11 Jan 2023, 10:31 AM IST MG Hector facelift design

The MG Hector facelift model comes with sleek LED DRLs upfront and an Argyle inspired diamond mesh grille that extends to the bumper.

11 Jan 2023, 10:25 AM IST MG Hector facelift price revealed

Showcased earlier this week, MG Motors has finally revealed the price of MG Hector facelift at the annual auto motor show. It carries a starting price of 14.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

View Full Image
MG Hector facelift
11 Jan 2023, 10:24 AM IST Eco-friendly prototype of other Suzuki cars also showcased

Maruti Suzuki is also displaying its range of eco-friendly products such as WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, Brezza S-CNG and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid.

11 Jan 2023, 10:23 AM IST Maruti Suzuki reveales its ‘green plans’

“We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest 100 billion rupees ( 10,000 crore) in the production of BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) and their batteries," SMC Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki said at the event.

11 Jan 2023, 10:18 AM IST Maruti Suzuki India unveils concept electric SUV 'eVX'

Slated to hit markets by 2025, the Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept which is powered by a 60 kWh battery pack offering up to 550 km of driving range on single charge.

