Auto Expo 2023: Tata unveils Harrier EV, Altroz iCNG, Concept EV Avinya, Curvv
- Auto Expo 2023 kickstarts with new launches from Tata Motors Maruti Suzuki, MG Motors, Kia Motors, Hyundai and others
On the first day of Auto Expo 2023 edition, auto manufacturers Maruti Suzuki, MG Motor and Hyundai are stealing the show. Suzuki showcased its concept electric SUV- EV X, while MG finally revealed the price of next-generation Hector SUV. Hyundai has a star-studded show with actor Shah Rukh Khan launching the Ioniq 5 EV at the event.
Tata Motors showcased various models in both commerical and personal vehicle segment. The company introduced EV version of Tata Harrier and Sierra. It also revealed its concept Curvv car along with Avinya.
Auto Expo 2023 will be organized from January 11 to January 18. Stay tuned with LiveMint to know the latest updates as they happen
The concept EV is based on the company's Gen 3 EV architecture.
It is equipped with twin cylinder engine and will be available in 1.2 petrol engine and 1.5 diesel engine models
Tata sons chairperson Mr. N. Chandrasekaran focuses on sustainable mobility solutions being the way forward for India. He also stressed on the company's goal to achieve zero carbon emission by 2045
Speaking at the auto expo 2023 event, a senior Tata Motors official said that the company plans to achieve zero green house gas emission by 2045. The company also introduced India's first hydrogen cell-fueled truck concept- Prima E.5.5
The company will bring 14 vehciles with greener powertrain options, keeping in lines with India's mobility transmission towards green mobile options
The company introduced new colour model for BYD Atto 3 electric SUV. It also unveiled BYD Seal sedan car in the country. Read more here
Tork has also showcased its latest electric motorbike Kratos X. It will be based on the Kratos R. It will sport a new aluminium swingarm and a seven-inch touchscreen supported by Android. It will offer fast charging facility. Test rides for customers are likely to commence in March and April. While the deliveries of this bike will begin in June.
Keeway India has launched its new SR 250.
Here is a first glimpse of Lexus concept vehicle
Tork Motors has unveiled its 2023 Tork Kratos R at the Auto Expo 2023. It comes in Jet Black and White colours.
At the ongoing biennial motor show – Auto Expo 2023, Kia India took the wraps off its EV9 Concept car along with KA4 (Carnival). The former is an electric SUV which is likely to go into production by the end of 2024. The latter, Kia KA4 (Carnival) is the company’s fourth-generation MPV that made its global debut in 2020. Read more
Eicher brand today unveiled India's longest 13.5 m electric Intercity Coach and the Eicher Pro 2049 electric 4.9 T GVW truck.
The electric vehcile manufacturers unveiled its concept motorcycle at Auto Expo 2023
It gets a 2.5-liter engine that can generate 248 PS of power and 324 Nm of torque.
Lexus India is set to make its debut at the Auto Expo and launch the RX 350h SUV. The new car will be a hybrid model and will have a 2.4-liter petrol motor along with a battery
BYD Seal EV breaks cover and will be launched around Diwali this year. It will get a range of 700 km on a single charge.
The electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV) was revealed in the country in October last year. It comes with 60.48kWh battery pack with a tested range of 251km.
The Chinese electric car maker will make some major announcements soon
Along with Kia EV9 concept car, the auto manufacturer also showcased its purpose built vehicles for emergency services. It has also revealed Kia K A4 at the event
Kia Motors showcased the EV9 Concept at Auto Expo 2023. The three-row electric SUV is based on the comapny's E-GMP platform. It is said to have a battery life of more than 540km
Kia is all set to unveil its new generation Kia Carnival in India, the model could be called Kia KA4. The company will soon reveal the car at Auto Expo 2023.
Hyundai has launched the Ioniq 5 EV at a starting price of ₹44.95 lakh. It will be available in 3 colour options- White, Black and an exclusive Matte Silver.
The EV was announced in India last month. It is up for bookings for a token of ₹1 lakh. The company has finally revealed its price.
The company has still kept the price of Ioniq 5 under wraps, but it has unveiled the Hyundai Ioniq 6 with a drag coefficient of 0.21
The auto company is soon expected to unveil Hyundai Ioniq 5 at the event
The company launched its first self-designed and self-manufactured electric luxury coach 'Galaxy'. It also showcased its new series of e-buses, including city bus, staff bus and school bus.
Dubbed as 'eVX', the electric SUV concept is equipped with a 60kWh battery pack. The company says that the EV can offer up to 550km of driving range on a single charge. It is slated to hit the market by 2025. Read more
MG Motor India revealed the prices of its 2023 model of Hector on the first day of Auto Expo 2023. As announced by the company, the next-generation MG Hector price ranges between ₹14.72 to ₹22.42 lakh (ex-showroom). Read more
At the Auto Expo 2023, the company introduced commercial three-wheeler electric passenger vehicle – Greaves ELP, cargo EV Greaves ELC and a concept Greaves Aero Vision.
The company unveiled three two-wheelers under Ampere brand series -- Ampere Primus, Ampere NXG and a multi-utility scooter Ampere NXU
Auto Expo is back after a gap of three years. The Auto Expo 2023 edition will be held at two separate venues – Auto Expo Component Show at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and Auto Expo Motor Show, Greater Noida. Read More
At Auto Expo event, the company revealed that it may bring global models like eRX5, MIFA9, Marvel R electric and others to the Indian market
The MG Hector facelift model comes with sleek LED DRLs upfront and an Argyle inspired diamond mesh grille that extends to the bumper.
Showcased earlier this week, MG Motors has finally revealed the price of MG Hector facelift at the annual auto motor show. It carries a starting price of ₹14.73 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki is also displaying its range of eco-friendly products such as WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, Brezza S-CNG and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid.
“We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest 100 billion rupees ( ₹10,000 crore) in the production of BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) and their batteries," SMC Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki said at the event.
