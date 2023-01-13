Auto Expo 2023: Ultraviolette F99 Factory racing platform unveiled

Ultraviolette Automotive, a Bengaluru based electric vehicle startup, showcased its F99 factory racing platform on Thursday at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. This motorbike is built on the F77 and upgrades the motor, controller and battery pack to extract more power and performance. It also comes with carbon fibre composite components with a bunch of upgrades to make it more race ready. The F99 marks the company’s entry into the segment of high-speed racing.
Ultraviolette’s F99 racing platform is claimed to provide maximum output from the powertrain. It has a peak power output of 65 bhp and offers a top speed of over 200 kmph. The electric bike gets advanced battery technology, innovative carbon composites and efficient aerodynamics. As per the manufacturer this EV will enable customisable ergonomics which will help the riders with their posture while riding.
Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-Founder of Ultraviolette, shares that the world of racing has a lot of hurdles which sometimes push manufacturers to innovate and this new concept electric motorcycle is the product of it.
Subramaniam says, “The F99 Racing Platform led us to think beyond conventional technologies in the EV space today. We are confident that the innovation emerging from the F99 Factory Racing Platform will make its way to the public in the future. By combining aviation and racing principles, we intend to bring the most advanced electric vehicles to the world."
The Bengaluru-based startup has recently launched its F77 electric motorcycle in India. The offering from the company has been priced at ₹3.8- lakh for the F77 Original, going up to ₹4.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the F77 Recon with the 307 km range. This e-motorbike comes in three trims which are Shadow, Lightning and Laser.
The automotive company announced a limited production run of 77 units which will be made to celebrate what this brand stands for. Each unit is uniquely numbered and gets a special paint scheme meteor grey with afterburn yellow. This special edition F77 also makes more power at 40.2 bhp (30.2 kWh) and 100 Nm of peak torque from zero to 100 kmph coming up in just 7.8 seconds with a top speed of 152 kmph.
