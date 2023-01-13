Auto Expo 2023: Ultraviolette F99 Factory racing platform unveiled

Ultraviolette Automotive, a Bengaluru based electric vehicle startup, showcased its F99 factory racing platform on Thursday at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. This motorbike is built on the F77 and upgrades the motor, controller and battery pack to extract more power and performance. It also comes with carbon fibre composite components with a bunch of upgrades to make it more race ready. The F99 marks the company’s entry into the segment of high-speed racing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}