MUMBAI : Vehicle financiers in India may see a 5-7% increase in non-performing loans as the second wave of the pandemic worsens the financial health of their customers, industry experts said.

Incomes of fleet operators have taken a severe hit as strict lockdowns in the states have crimped economic activity, adding to an increase in operating costs, the experts said.

“There are emerging trends of extension of loan tenors by vehicle financiers to reduce servicing burden for borrowers. All vehicle segments would be impacted by the pandemic as it gets widespread, hindering business activity and thus affecting borrowers’ cash flows. Demand recovery would not be similar to the first wave as pent-up demand has been absorbed, and people would be cautious for subsequent waves," credit rating agency India Ratings said in a recent report.

Vehicle financiers say, however, that this year is comparatively better than 2020, when collections plunged to 10-15% due to the stringent lockdown.

“In April, collections were around 70% since there was business in the first half; and in May, it’s down to 60% since the farm sector has done well because of a good harvest. Vehicles like school buses, three-wheelers, people-carriers and heavy goods carriers and containers have been struggling," said Ramesh Iyer, vice-chairman and managing director of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.

“Currently, customers can’t come to us due to the lockdown, and we can’t reach them as well. If the pandemic comes under control by June, the sentiments will take another month to recover, and we might witness a pickup in business from August," Iyer said.

With the second wave severely impacting activity in manufacturing and infrastructure, fleet owners of commercial vehicles see lower capacity utilization of vehicles, affecting their ability to repay loans.

Sales of commercial vehicles began to recover in the December quarter as economic activity gradually started showing signs of a rebound from the covid-related disruptions. In the fourth quarter, most vehicle manufacturers reported growth in sales from the year earlier, though on a low base.

Naveen Gupta, secretary-general, All India Motor Transport Congress, a grouping of truck fleet owners, said 65-70% of the capacity of commercial vehicle fleet owners is currently idle due to lack of demand while the continued increase in diesel prices has swelled operating costs.

“Freight rates have fallen by almost 25% due to oversupply of vehicles, and we are not in a position to increase rates in line with high diesel prices. Now, we have to pay banks as well, and none of them are accepting offers for a moratorium. They are asking us to restructure loans, which will impact the credit score. We have also written to the finance minister for a moratorium on payments till August," Gupta said.

Commercial vehicles makers, however, remain hopeful demand will return once the situation comes to a normal.

“In commercial vehicles, we expect stress from the financing perspective since collections have come down. Growth, market demand and freight rates have also been impacted due to the second wave," P. Balaji, chief financial officer at Tata Motors Ltd, India’s top commercial vehicle maker, said in a post-earnings briefing with reporters earlier this month.

