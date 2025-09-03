Auto firms bet on influencers to boost slow EV demand
Pratishtha Bagai , Ayaan Kartik 6 min read 03 Sept 2025, 10:01 am IST
Automakers are betting on social media creators to bust EV myths and drive adoption, as influencer-led test drives, local content and real-world reviews reshape India’s electric car narrative.
Automakers are increasingly tapping influencer networks to promote electric vehicles, transforming a practice that began as sporadic invites to car launches into a new marketing mantra. As EV adoption falls below industry expectations, companies are betting that social media creators can do what traditional advertising hasn’t—alleviate consumer anxieties and drive sales.
