Auto firms bet on influencers to boost slow EV demand

Automakers are increasingly tapping influencer networks to promote electric vehicles, transforming a practice that began as sporadic invites to car launches into a new marketing mantra. As EV adoption falls below industry expectations, companies are betting that social media creators can do what traditional advertising hasn’t—alleviate consumer anxieties and drive sales.

Companies are regularly entering into content collaborations, with influencers testing EVs in everyday and demanding situations, helping manufacturers set narratives on affordability and practicality. This comes at a time when India's push for 30% EV adoption by 2030 has slowed.

Influencer push

Pooja Asar, head of marketing at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said the role of influencers is crucial as the industry is in the middle of creating a new category.

"In the case of EVs, influencers are especially critical. As a young category facing misconceptions, EVs benefit from trusted voices who can bust myths, explain benefits, and accelerate adoption. Influencers and category growth go hand-in-hand. A robust influencer strategy is essential for any category to achieve scale and success," she said.

According to Saurabh Sharma, head of marketing at Ather Energy Ltd, firms have had to pay attention to new-age influencers who have cropped up in the last few years.

"Most of the time, their technical understanding of auto is limited compared to auto journalists, and that means that we have to go the extra mile for them and ensure that the details and essence of the subject remain. We think that their content, especially in local languages, can help address the anxieties in many corners of the country."

"Influencers, social media creators have been central to our marketing strategy. Over the past year, we’ve significantly increased our investments in influencer partnerships because their authentic storytelling creates powerful consumer connections and drives sales, especially for our electric vehicle portfolio," Udit Malhotra, Head of Marketing, JSW MG Motor India, said.

According to Shakti Upadhyay, former marketing head at Kia India, influencers are vital for promoting electric vehicles. They create authentic content that addresses common concerns like battery life and range anxiety, building trust with their audience. This makes influencer marketing a more effective and impactful way to generate leads and sales compared to traditional advertising, Upadhyay said.

Despite high expectations when EVs debuted in India nearly five years ago, adoption has been slow. A 2021 industry report by clean transport agency Catapult predicted two-wheeler EV penetration at 15% and passenger vehicle penetration at 5% by 2025. However, the numbers were below 7% for two-wheelers and around 2.5% for passenger vehicles at the end of FY25. Recent data shows electric cars constituting about 4.5% of monthly sales, but mainly as second or third vehicles for buyers.

According to creator intelligence platform Qoruz, between January 2024 and July 2025, leading automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota, and MG launched approximately 60 to 70 car models. All the companies have had influencer collaborations at some time or the other. Of these, 40-45% of all launches were EVs.

Queries emailed to Mahindra, Hyundai, Ola Electric, Bajaj Auto, and TVS remained unanswered.

“EV content started gaining prominence in 2020 when it constituted about 10% of our overall content. Today, over 50% of the content we create revolves around EVs," said Parth Gohil, who leads a team of 8 creators at the auto content channel MotorBeam. "While traditional car brands typically share the unique selling points (USPs) of their products and allow us creative freedom in showcasing their vehicles, EV content demands a different approach. The emphasis is on debunking myths and persuading people to consider an EV as their sole car, rather than just an additional vehicle alongside a conventional engine car," said Gohil, whose channel boasts over 1.2 million YouTube subscribers.

Some brands work with the channel to test-drive EVs in diverse terrains or undertake long-distance drives between cities on a single charge, said Gohil, who has been producing automobile content for 12 years. Consequently, EV content is not confined to launch days, but extends over a longer period to build awareness and change misconceptions.

“Without brand involvement, auto creators make 20-30% of their generic content around EVs. However, when it comes to sponsored content targeting a young and experimental audience looking to buy a car, branded videos have a 50-50 split between EVs and non-EVs. This content segment, in fact, has tripled in the last two years with a similar percentage growth in the number of EV models launched and available in the market," said Gagan Choudhary, another Jaipur-based auto influencer for over nine years with over 2 million YouTube subscribers.

“Even though EV adoption hasn’t met its 15% target yet, as an emerging technology, automakers continue to spend on its marketing to push growth. However, the brands are very particular about the content that goes out related to the EV sector and how the audience receives it. There is a lot of back and forth while getting the scripts approved from brands for their EV models compared to their other diesel, petrol and CNG variants as the focus is on raising awareness about the features and price efficiency and lifting the hesitation and myths associated with EV positioning it as a technologically advanced, stylish, eco friendly and super affordable option," Choudhary added.

Qoruz data shows EV-related posts accounted for 62% of total automobile posts between January 2024 and July 2025 —about 285,700 out of 460,800 posts—and attract higher audience engagement at 2.8% compared to 2.1% for petrol/diesel content. This engagement is driven by consumer curiosity on EV-specific concerns such as charging times, ownership costs, and real-world driving experiences. Authentic content like test drives, range tests, and long-term reviews play a critical role. Major metro cities drive the most EV content creation, with Delhi leading at 19%, Mumbai 16%, Bengaluru 14%, Pune 9%, and Hyderabad 8%. These cities combine higher EV adoption rates, stronger infrastructure, and more aggressive brand marketing campaigns.

“The share of electric cars in total sales of passenger vehicles increased to 4.5% (in July) from about 2.5% last year. But the base is still small. Customers are mostly buying EVs as second or third cars," Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer of marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki, tol reporters in August. Banerjee attributed the weak adoption to the lack of adequate public charging infrastructure.

Local connect

Regional and micro influencers are especially in focus.

“Local voices, gig workers, and commercial EV users are also especially potent — by sharing honest, first-hand stories, they are helping automotive companies connect with blue-collar audiences and normalize EVs for commercial use apart from selling to households," a senior executive at an automaker said.

Petrol and diesel variants still dominate overall volumes at 55 to 60%, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets where cost sensitivity remains high. Many models now offer both internal combustion and electric variants, contributing to crossover counts. The year 2025 is expected to see 18 to 20 EV launches, featuring several compact SUVs and hatchbacks.

“Having worked closely with both auto brands and creators over the years, it’s clear to me that we’re in the middle of a big shift," said Aditya Gurwara, Co-Founder and Head of Brand Alliances at Qoruz.

"People aren’t just watching reviews for specs anymore. They’re watching creators they trust to help them decide what to buy. It’s personal, it’s local, and it’s changing how the whole category thinks about storytelling. I’ve seen buyers compare EV charging tips, test drive reactions, and even city mileage experiences on Instagram Reels or YouTube videos before they walk into a showroom. That kind of influence was unthinkable a few years ago. Today, it’s right at the heart of how people are making purchase decisions," Gurwara said.