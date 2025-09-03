Auto firms bet on influencers to boost slow EV demand

“Even though EV adoption hasn’t met its 15% target yet, as an emerging technology, automakers continue to spend on its marketing to push growth. However, the brands are very particular about the content that goes out related to the EV sector and how the audience receives it. There is a lot of back and forth while getting the scripts approved from brands for their EV models compared to their other diesel, petrol and CNG variants as the focus is on raising awareness about the features and price efficiency and lifting the hesitation and myths associated with EV positioning it as a technologically advanced, stylish, eco friendly and super affordable option," Choudhary added.