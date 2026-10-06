Auto makers turn to captive renewable power as costs, ESG pressures rise

New Delhi: At least half a dozen auto and component companies are investing in captive renewable energy projects that give them direct access to green power, seeking to lower electricity costs while increasing the use of clean energy to meet their decarbonisation targets.
Tata Motors Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra's Swaraj Tractors, Escorts Kubota, Maruti Suzuki, Samvardhana Motherson and SPR Auto Technologies are among companies developing, commissioning or investing in renewable energy projects linked to their manufacturing operations, according to their filings and announcements in the current financial year.