Auto firms expect sales momentum to continue in Nov

Vehicle sales typically drop after peaking during the festive season, when it is considered auspicious to make high-value purchases. Manufacturers also cut production during the end of the year, and dealers push to liquidate old stocks. While passenger vehicle sales during the Navratri to Deepawali period in October rose to a record level for carmakers with new premium sport utility vehicles (SUV), demand in rural areas, tier-3 and tier-4 towns was still below pre-covid peaks as the impact of the uneven rainfall on farming and lack of disposable income dampened demand for entry-level two-wheelers and cars.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}