Auto firms expect sales momentum to continue in Nov

Auto firms expect sales momentum to continue in Nov2 min read . 27 Oct 2022
Commercial vehicle sales, industry executives said, were now near-peak levels in the festive season
NEW DELHI :Automobile companies expect sales momentum to remain strong in November despite the end of the festive season as supplies of popular car models improve, industry executives said.
Supplies of products in high demand are still gradually improving, indicating November will avert a post-festive season dip as customers continue to visit showrooms, auto dealers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) said.
Vehicle sales typically drop after peaking during the festive season, when it is considered auspicious to make high-value purchases. Manufacturers also cut production during the end of the year, and dealers push to liquidate old stocks. While passenger vehicle sales during the Navratri to Deepawali period in October rose to a record level for carmakers with new premium sport utility vehicles (SUV), demand in rural areas, tier-3 and tier-4 towns was still below pre-covid peaks as the impact of the uneven rainfall on farming and lack of disposable income dampened demand for entry-level two-wheelers and cars.
As a result, a pile-up of inventory running into several months for entry-level vehicles is likely to be a drag on automotive dealers after the festive season winds down.
However, a pick-up in demand during the latter half of the festive season in the run-up to Dhanteras and Diwali is expected to continue well into the marriage season starting early November in north India, which will help in the liquidation of some entry-level models.
Commercial vehicle sales, industry executives said, were now near-peak levels in the festive season. Still, sales of variants with compressed natural gas (CNG) in many states where the gas costs upwards of ₹90 per litre are declining sharply as buyers prefer diesel variants. Similarly, demand for CNG variants across passenger vehicle models has also taken a significant beating. Automotive makers saw a sharp segment shift towards premium products when it comes to two-wheeler sales, mimicking a trend that has been evident in the case of passenger vehicle sales for a while now.