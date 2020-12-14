Auto hiring sustains pace even after festive season

MUMBAI : The automotive industry, which contributes nearly half of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) accounted for by the manufacturing sector and provides direct and indirect employment to about 35 million people, continues to sustain its recruitment drive at the trainee level even after the 40-day festive season, said several industry executives.

Vehicle and auto component manufacturers continue to look out for hiring skilled and semi-skilled diploma holders from industrial training institutes (ITIs), polytechnics, and even senior-secondary school pass-outs and upskill the trainees to prepare for the production schedules set for 2021.

The momentum in trainee-level hiring continues across all leading car and two-wheeler companies and their vendor ecosystem, even as people are migrating back to manufacturing belts from their native places to resume their jobs, said a senior executive who serves as plant head at one of India’s largest two-wheeler companies said, requesting anonymity.

The recruitments were primarily aimed at filling the vacant positions left behind by workers who had gone to their native places, while vehicle manufacturers needed manpower to ramp up production to cater to the pent up demand as the markets gradually opened. Hiring continued to increase sequentially through the September quarter.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd recently said it is expanding its tractor production unit at Zaheerabad (Telangana) to build the K2 series of tractors and will double the headcount by 2024. The plant employs about 1,500 workers. Last week, Suzuki hired more than 460 students from ITI Berhampur alone.

“In the past few months the industry has witnessed a steady growth, which is a clear sign of revival of this sector. The automotive ecosystem is an important pillar in building the economy. With this ecosystem stabilizing, the process of creating new jobs at the entry level has begun again, thus pointing at economic and industry recovery," said Sunil Bohra, executive director and group chief financial officer, Minda Industries Ltd.

“The automobile and manufacturing sectors witnessed a significant increase in hiring of apprentices in the months of June -July as compared to pre-covid-19 period (January- February). Between July-October, demand for apprentices increased by 62%. This positive growth in hiring of apprentices in automobile and manufacturing sectors is continuing to grow by 15-20% during November and December," said Sumit Kumar, vice president, NETAP at TeamLease.

