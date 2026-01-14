Auto Inc set for an over 2 million expansion spree as carmakers zero down plant plans
India’s top four automakers are scaling capacity from 5.4 million to 7.5 million units by 2030 to support a pipeline of 80 new car launches.
The country’s top carmakers—Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, and Tata Motors PV Ltd—with installed capacity of 5.4 million cars, are looking to increase their capacity by up to 39% to 7.5 million cars by 2030 as they look to cash in on one of the world's fastest-growing car markets.
