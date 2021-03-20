Auto industry hails new vehicle scrappage policy

“The benefits to environment and safety of a sound system of removing unsafe or unfit vehicles from the road have been felt strongly by all stakeholders. The most important step is to build an infrastructure of testing and scrapping centers fast all over the country and SIAM will work on this front with the government. Mandatory scrapping of +15 year old government vehicles from 1st April 2022 is a step in the right direction," said a spokesperson of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, a representative body of automakers.