Auto lobby Siam to revisit emission norms for small cars amid Maruti's protests
During a Friday meeting of the industry lobby group Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, Maruti presented its case for a need to relax emission norms for small cars, while its rivals providing a united opposition to the market leader.
Indian car manufacturers are driving towards a compromise on recommendations to the government on fuel efficiency standards after Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, demanded concessions on emission norms for small cars amid slowing sales.
