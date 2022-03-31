Auto makers back EPA’s tougher tailpipe standards

Auto makers on Wednesday signaled their support for the Biden administration’s stricter air pollution standards for passenger cars, stating in court papers that they will back environmental regulators in defending the higher standards.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the top lobbying group for auto makers and suppliers, petitioned the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., to join the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in defending the tougher standards against a legal challenge.

Those rules, finalized by the agency in December, set tougher tailpipe emissions and fuel-efficiency standards for auto makers starting with model year 2023.

Texas and 13 other states are challenging those rules in court. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the proposed federal standards will harm oil-producing states and unfairly promote “electric vehicle usage over other, superior means of transportation that use abundant fossil fuels," according to a statement his office released at the time of the legal challenge.

“If left in place, the regulations will impose major economic harms on Texas by stressing its electric grid and decreasing the need for gasoline by billions of gallons, effectively destroying Texas’s robust energy industry," the statement said.

Other groups that joined Texas in challenging the EPA standards include the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, the free market nonprofit Competitive Enterprise Institute and several state soybean associations.

Lawyers for the Alliance for Automotive Innovation will argue in favor of the standards.

“The rule is challenging and aggressive," John Bozzella, the group’s president, said in a statement. “The country needs a range of supportive policies and other tools in place to accelerate the shift to electric vehicles and to enhance American competitiveness."

The group’s members include General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV.

With its request, the group joins the American Lung Association, the Sierra Club, the Environmental Defense Fund and 22 states led by California in backing the tougher tailpipe emissions.

Auto makers for years fought tougher fuel-efficiency and emissions standards, especially as sport-utility vehicles became more popular and made the targets harder to hit.

More recently, the industry’s shift toward developing electric vehicles has made them more confident they can meet the fuel-efficiency standards, auto-market analysts said.

Regulators at the U.S. Transportation Department’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, under Congress’s order to reduce dependence on imported oil, began setting fuel-economy standards in the 1970s, as measured by miles a gallon, for cars and trucks sold in the U.S. The EPA later joined in to set limits for air pollutants from vehicle exhaust. Auto makers that don’t comply with the requirements risk fines.

