Auto makers shift to lower-cost batteries for electric vehicles

Lithium-iron-phosphate battery cells have less energy density than nickel-based cells, which means the battery range—the distance an EV can travel between charges—is shorter. That has led auto makers to tweak the chemistry and the design of LFP battery packs to wring out more range. Also, the supply hub for LFP cells is heavily concentrated in China, leaving auto makers more dependent on Chinese battery supplies at a time when the industry is trying to wean itself from dependence on China for EV technology.

