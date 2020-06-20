Auto makers to focus on EVs once economy revives post coronavirus

In the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic established vehicle manufacturing companies will increase investment in research and development of electric vehicles (EVs) and in the next few years, share of such zero emission vehicles as part of the total vehicle sales in India is expected to increase, said Maxon Lewis, managing director, Majenta Power, a startup which develops electric vehicle charging stations.

The Narendra Modi government has been pushing for electric mobility as it looks to transform India's energy landscape to keep with its climate change commitments.

In 2019, the Indian government earmarked ₹10,000 crore to encourage development, manufacturing and usage of electric vehicles though the Faster Adoptions and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme.

As part of the scheme, the Centre has decided to incentivise purchase of 7,090 electric buses with an outlay of ₹3,545 crore, 20,000 hybrids at a cost ₹26 crore, 35,000 four-wheelers with a ₹525 crore investment and 500,000 three-wheelers at ₹2,500 crore.

“While the large auto manufacturers the reeling under the pressure of upgrading to the BS 6 norms, this gives a lot of opportunities to companies who manufacturers only electric vehicles. Also, for the large internal combustion engine vehicle manufactures, the share of electric vehicles will increase (in the coming years). Couples of new electric vehicles are expected to be launched this year, they might get delayed but definitely off the table when the economy revives, the electric vehicle industry will revive faster," said Maxon Lewis.

The Mumbai based startup will look to raise funds in 2021 as it plans to expand its operations in other South East Asian countries where electric mobility has gained some momentum.

“We are planning to expand operation to the neighbouring south-east Asian countries and there are opportunities. For example, Sri Lanka has as many electric vehicles as India. In Bhutan, there are more Nissan Leaf electric vehicles than India. We want of a part of that growth story," added Lewis.

With the Union government urging vehicle manufacturers to increase investment in electric mobility, companies like Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and MG Motor India Pvt Ltd, have also decided to invest significantly in developing electric vehicles in India.

