Auto makers to focus on EVs once economy revives post coronavirus

“While the large auto manufacturers the reeling under the pressure of upgrading to the BS 6 norms, this gives a lot of opportunities to companies who manufacturers only electric vehicles. Also, for the large internal combustion engine vehicle manufactures, the share of electric vehicles will increase (in the coming years). Couples of new electric vehicles are expected to be launched this year, they might get delayed but definitely off the table when the economy revives, the electric vehicle industry will revive faster," said Maxon Lewis.