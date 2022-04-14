Automobile production in India fell 6% in the just-ended financial year (FY22), shrinking total industry volumes to levels seen five years ago as higher product prices and rising ownership costs forced potential small car and two-wheeler customers to defer purchases.

The decline was led by an 11% drop in two-wheeler production to 13.46 million units during the year ended 31 March, showed data issued on Wednesday by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).

The two-wheeler industry last clocked such low levels a decade ago in FY12, when sales were just over 13.4 million units. At its peak in FY19, two-wheeler production in India was over 21 million units.

While sales of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and three-wheelers climbed in FY22 on a yearly basis, data revealed that actual production levels across segments have dragged the auto industry back several years. Three-wheeler volumes at 261,000 returned to 2003-04 levels, while commercial vehicles (717,000 units in FY22) returned to 2017-18 levels and passenger vehicles (3.06 million units in FY22) was at 2016-17 levels.

“There has been no growth in the auto industry in the last five years. The overall market is at the same level as the last five years, especially with regard to customers at the lower end of the segment. Buyers of mass-segment vehicles such as small cars and two-wheelers are facing serious affordability issues as these vehicles have gone beyond their reach. All stakeholders have to think and put concerted effort to bring back growth in the auto industry," Kenichi Ayukawa, president, Siam said in a virtual press briefing.

Several automakers have outlined price hikes this quarter, which are likely to make products even more unaffordable.

The auto sector has been contending with a number of challenges since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“The steep increase we are witnessing in commodity prices is a major concern for the auto industry. Prices of aluminium, copper and zinc have increased by more than 100% in the last two years. Steel prices are up by 70%-95%, whereas nickel is more than 200% pricier," Rajesh Menon, director general, Siam, said.

“Another area of concern is precious metals. India is entirely dependent on imports for procuring these metals. Rhodium, palladium, and platinum, which are important inputs in auto production have seen a significant increase in prices," he said. Menon also highlighted steep shipping freight rates as another key headwind for the sector.

“Both inbound and outbound freight rates have increased by 100% and 275% respectively since April 2021, which is putting additional pressure on the supply chain since the last one year," he added.

Ayukawa said that supply chain constraints, especially the availability of semiconductor chips, remains a challenge and may also impact production this financial year as well.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has further exacerbated uncertainties related to commodity prices, and they are likely to remain elevated, he said.

A resurgence of covid-19 cases in some parts of the world, and in India, will be a key risk to watch, Ayukawa said.