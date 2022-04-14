Auto output shrinks to levels seen 5 years ago

“There has been no growth in the auto industry in the last five years. The overall market is at the same level as the last five years, especially with regard to customers at the lower end of the segment. Buyers of mass-segment vehicles such as small cars and two-wheelers are facing serious affordability issues as these vehicles have gone beyond their reach. All stakeholders have to think and put concerted effort to bring back growth in the auto industry," Kenichi Ayukawa, president, Siam said in a virtual press briefing.

