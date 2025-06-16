Auto part makers look beyond cars to dodge global headwinds
16 Jun 2025
The tweak in strategic direction follows the March announcement by US President Donald Trump that all automobile-related imports into the US would attract a flat tariff of 25%.
Facing shifting trade dynamics, geopolitical tensions, and cooling demand especially in the key US market, top Indian auto component makers Samvardhana Motherson, Sona Comstar, and Bharat Forge are either getting into new growth areas or beefing up existing presence in alternative sectors.
