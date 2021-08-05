Chip shortage is slowing recovery in Indian auto industry

Automobiles are now operated by software and electronic parts. From music systems to engines, semi-conductors help operate most parts of a modern vehicle. With automakers concentrating on offering vehicles with connected software and automatic trans-missions, the need for chips will increase. Globally, the shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) will make automakers more reliant on chip-sets. Carmakers in India have as yet not been as impacted as the ones in the US, Europe, Japan, or other developed markets as entry-level vehicles here do not have too many electronic parts. But with the shift to BS-VI norms, that is changing.