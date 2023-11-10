Auto Sales: 2,621,248 vehicles sold in October 2023, highest ever sales in the month for PVs, says SIAM
Passenger Vehicle sales were 389,714 units in October 2023. This the highest-ever numbers posted in the month, SIAM said
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has on November 10 released numbers for the auto industry performance in October 2023.
As per the data, the total production of Passenger Vehicles, Three-wheelers, Two-wheelers, and Quadricycle in October 2023 was 2,621,248 units. This is a 15.9 percent growth year-on-year (YoY).
– Passenger Vehicle sales were 389,714 units in October 2023.
– Three-wheeler sales were 76,940 units in October 2023
– Two-wheeler sales were 1,895,799 units in October 2023.
Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM credited the festive season and favourable government policies for the sales boost.
“Both passenger vehicles and three-wheelers have posted highest-ever sales in October, while the two-wheeler segment has also posted good sales in the month of October 2023. All three segments have posted double-digit growth. This growth momentum is encouraging for the industry," he added.
