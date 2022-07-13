NEW DELHI : Domestic sales of entry-level passenger vehicles and two-wheelers fell further below their pre-covid numbers in the June quarter even as the overall automobile industry continued to improve, industry data showed on Wednesday.

Sales of four-wheelers, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles grew by 41%, 54%, 204%, and 112%, respectively, during the quarter, compared to a year earlier. However, barring a modest 1% compound annual rate of growth (CAGR) in passenger vehicles, sales in all segments were lower than the normal pre-covid year of 2018-19, according to industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).

However, commercial vehicle sales at around 225,000 in the June quarter were close to their peak-levels of around 230,000 in the same period in FY19. Passenger vehicle sales have already surpassed the pre-covid peak of FY19.

The first quarter of the last financial year saw a severe second wave of the pandemic in India, with harsh lockdowns and days of limited economic activity. The bump in sales numbers in the previous quarter, therefore, reflects this low base effect. Compared to the June quarter of FY19, two-wheeler sales showed a -10% CAGR and three-wheeler sales -17% CAGR.

While demand for personal mobility has propelled car sales back to pre-covid levels, deep income disparity, high rates of inflation and rising vehicle prices have depressed buying sentiment of the lower income sections of the population, typically the commuter and entry-level segment.

The trend also reflects a shift in priorities for vehicle makers increasingly focusing on premium offerings to maximize margins at a time supply constraints and high commodity prices are keeping production levels sub-optimal.

Sales of mini passenger cars, for example, were 59% lower at 55,000 units in Q1FY23, compared to 135,000 units in Q1FY19. Similarly, sales of entry-level scooters (up to 125 cc) and motorcycles (up to 110cc) saw a 36% and 42% drop in sales for the same time period, respectively.

Siam said high commodity costs remain a challenge for the auto industry. Prices of essential raw materials such as hot rolled and cold rolled steel, copper, zinc and aluminium are still 80% to over 100% higher compared to Q1FY22, it said.

Prices of precious metals such as rhodium, palladium and platinum are still significantly higher compared to a year ago, even after recent softening, Siam data showed. This could keep margin pressure high on automakers, who may need to pass on the effect of commodity inflation to customers in the form of further price hikes.

“Entry level vehicles continue to witness dismal performance. Sales of ‘mini’ sub-segment, within the passenger car category, dropped by 59% in Q1 of 2022-23, compared to Q1 of 2018-19. Likewise, sales of scooters up to 125cc and motorcycles up to 110cc dropped by 36% and 42%, respectively, in the same period. Prices of key commodities continue to remain high compared to Q1 of 2020-21, though prices of precious metals have slightly moderated in last couple of quarters," Rajesh Menon, director general, Siam said.