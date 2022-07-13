Auto sales pick up in Q1, entry-level segment lags2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 11:35 PM IST
Income disparities and inflation depress sentiment at lower income levels
Income disparities and inflation depress sentiment at lower income levels
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Domestic sales of entry-level passenger vehicles and two-wheelers fell further below their pre-covid numbers in the June quarter even as the overall automobile industry continued to improve, industry data showed on Wednesday.