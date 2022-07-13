Auto sales pick up in Q1, entry-level segment lags

“Entry level vehicles continue to witness dismal performance. Sales of ‘mini’ sub-segment, within the passenger car category, dropped by 59% in Q1 of 2022-23, compared to Q1 of 2018-19. Likewise, sales of scooters up to 125cc and motorcycles up to 110cc dropped by 36% and 42%, respectively, in the same period. Prices of key commodities continue to remain high compared to Q1 of 2020-21, though prices of precious metals have slightly moderated in last couple of quarters," Rajesh Menon, director general, Siam said.