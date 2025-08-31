In charts: Auto sales revival may ride on GST overhaul

India’s automobile market has been sputtering for a while, and the weakness has carried into 2025, with both two-wheeler and passenger vehicle recording muted growth until July. Now, relief may be around the corner: a proposed overhaul of goods and services tax (GST) could deliver the sector its biggest tax relief since the indirect tax regime was introduced in 2017.

Currently, automobiles falls under the steepest 28% GST slab, with additional cesses pushing the total burden far higher. Buyers of large cars with engines over 1500cc and lengths above four metres can end up paying around 50% in taxes, according to Nomura.

Industry experts say the proposed GST revamp—shifting most goods from the 28% bracket to the 18% slab—could lower costs and spur consumer demand.

Analysts at Nomura expect the impact could be substantial, leading to a boost in volume demand by 15-20% from the expected 10% reduction in taxes. “A tax cut across the board to the 18% bracket would boost demand," they said. “This may also accelerate car penetration in India, which has been rising very slowly."

The plan has already been cleared by a Group of Ministers and is scheduled for discussion at the GST Council meeting scheduled for 3 September.

The potential relief comes as auto sales have slowed sharply.

A Mint analysis of vehicle registrations from the road transport ministry’s Vahan dashboard shows that two-wheeler sales managed just 1.6% year-on-year growth during January-July 2025. This represents a dramatic decline from nearly 13% growth recorded during the same period last year.

Monthly growth has stayed below 10% through most of the year, with outright contractions in February, March, and July—despite signs of rural demand recovery. Two-wheeler sales are usually considered a good indicator of rural demand.

"Two-wheeler sales growth in 2025 has been constrained by On-Board Diagnostics 2 (a mandate to track engine performance) implementation from April 2025, leading to further price hikes," Hemal N Thakkar, director at Crisil Intelligence.

Slower-than-expected demand during the wedding seasons and softness in some urban economic indicators may have also contributed to the slowdown. "There seems to be some level of cautiousness across the country while making discretionary purchases," Thakkar added.

Passenger vehicles have fared only slightly better, with registrations up 4.1% in the same period. This marks the second straight year of sub-10% growth.

The weakness shows up not only in sales but also in financing. Data from the Reserve Bank of India indicates that year-on-year growth in outstanding vehicle loans has been trending down since May 2024, though there was some pickup in June 2025.

Analysts say the proposed GST cut could do more than just revive consumption. By reducing one of the world’s steepest effective tax rates on automobiles, it could structurally deepen vehicle penetration in India. Still, there may be a short-term drag: with a decision imminent, consumers could delay purchases until the new rates kick in.

For now, the sector remains in the slow lane. Whether the GST council decides to cut rates next week could determine if automakers finally get the push they’ve been waiting for.