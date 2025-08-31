In charts: Auto sales revival may ride on GST overhaul
With auto sales slowing for a second year, the proposed GST revamp has raised hopes of lower prices and a demand revival.
India’s automobile market has been sputtering for a while, and the weakness has carried into 2025, with both two-wheeler and passenger vehicle recording muted growth until July. Now, relief may be around the corner: a proposed overhaul of goods and services tax (GST) could deliver the sector its biggest tax relief since the indirect tax regime was introduced in 2017.