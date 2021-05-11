Auto sales slide 25% in April amid lockdowns

“Fada humbly requests auto manufacturers to handhold their dealers the way they did last year during the first phase of the pandemic as the situation is very grim in most states, and dealer principals, as well as their teams, are fighting for their survival. Fada also requests the government to come out with a financial package the way they did last year. We also request RBI to come out with guidelines/notifications for relaxation of loan repayment equivalent to the tune of the number of days of lockdown each state has announced," Gulati said.