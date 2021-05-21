Domestic automobile sales are expected to grow at a slower pace compared to expectations of analysts at the beginning of the fiscal year, as the second wave of Covid infections are expected significantly impact consumer sentiment and vehicle sales atleast in the first half of the fiscal.

According to ratings agency ICRA, domestic two-wheeler volumes will grow by 10-12% compared to 16-18% expected before, while the same for four-wheelers are also likely to fall in the range of 17-20% as opposed to 22-25% expected earlier. The commercial vehicle segment might also witness delayed recovery as sales will grow around 21-24% compared to expectations of 27-30%.

Analysts at ICRA expect sales of tractors to increase by just 1-4% compared to 4-6% as covid infections have spread across the rural areas.

Within the different industry segments, the two-wheeler segment is expected to be the most impacted, with the target consumer segment’s affordability and demand sentiment sharply hit by the second wave, added the analysts.

The growth though will come on the low base of FY 21, when vehicle sales dipped sharply in the first half due to the lockdown announced to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

They also feel that medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs) would see relatively lower impact from the second wave of the pandemic, as construction and mining activities continue with less impacted from lockdown. However, the Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) are likely to face some demand moderation on account of the rural impact of the pandemic, likelihood of financing challenges for the segment, and some slackening of e-commerce demand due to increased restrictions and wariness.

According to Shamsher Dewan, vice-president and group head, ICRA Ratings, the second wave of the pandemic, the intensity of which has taken the entire country by surprise, is expected to impact near-term automobile purchases, across segments.

“Unlike the first wave, where infections were largely localized to urban clusters, the second wave has seen deeper and wider penetration, including into rural hinterlands. Additionally, the significant medical spends have eroded the purchasing power of individuals and families to a greater extent, which would impact large ticket discretionary purchases like vehicles, at least over the near term," he added.

