Auto sector needs stable long-term policy road map to grow and develop new tech

“The government should take on the task to revisit the Automotive Mission Plan (AMP) with the automakers, component industry and dealer association and see if we can lay out a new long-term map for the auto industry, where everybody, including the industry sectors and all departments of the government, will come together and try and grow this industry to the level that we have been used to," said Pawan Goenka, managing director, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.