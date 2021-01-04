Auto sector poised to see double-digit growth in ‘21

This will also benefit auto parts makers whose sales are expected to grow in double-digits following increased demand from automobile manufacturers as well as in the after-market segment. “While temporary disruptions will impact production and sales in FY21, demand is showing signs of sustenance, supported by rural cash flows, demand for personal mobility, and easy liquidity in the market. The industry has reduced expenses on all other cost heads in H1FY21, and a part of this benefit will be carried forward in coming quarters also," according to credit rating agency Icra.