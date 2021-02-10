Auto  sector’s  financials back on track but hurdles remain

India ’s top automakers recorded stellar double-digit growth in profit and revenue in the December quarter in a sharp turnaround from the June quarter when the nationwide lockdown hit sales and factory operations. The December quarter performance bettered the FY 20 levels, which analysts expected would take longer.

Analysts, however, fear that this swift recovery could be impacted in the coming quarters due to supply chain constraints triggered by a shortage in semiconductor supplies, increase in commodity costs and higher import duties on some key parts. A potential surge in covid cases due to new strains of coronavirus also poses a threat to the industry.

The government has proposed an increase of 50%-100% in import duties levied on auto parts like drive transmissions, chassis, brakes, steering and other important components to curb Chinese imports and boost local manufacturing. This could lead to another round of price hikes by some of the premium and luxury car makers in the coming months and impact demand.

Most automakers reported losses in the June quarter due to the unprecedented shutdown of sales and production operations.

In the December quarter though, automakers not only reported better growth in revenue and profits, operating profits for some companies improved on a corresponding basis despite a steep rise in commodity cost. On the sales front, most four-and two-wheeler makers reported growth in sales during the festive period after two years and production reached record levels.

For instance, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd—the country’s top passenger vehicle maker—recorded a 24% rise from the year earlier in December quarter net profit on the back of a 13% growth in revenue. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd also saw profits zoom 252% from the year earlier, while revenue grew 11.29% during the quarter. Tata Motors Ltd also reported 35% increase in revenue of its India business, while losses narrowed by 38% thanks to higher sales of passenger as well as commercial vehicles.

In two-wheelers as well, Hero MotoCorp Ltd—the country’s largest manufacturer—posted a 23% increase in profit while revenues jumped 39.7%. Pune-based Bajaj Auto Ltd also exceeded expectations by posting a 23.4% rise in profit as result of 16.6% increase in revenues.

Analysts have been positively surprised by the recovery in overall financials of automakers compared to the FY20 level as some of them expected a delayed revival from the covid-19 shock. The performance of the auto companies also indicates a faster recovery in the Indian economy from August onwards.

Mitul Shah, head of research, Reliance Securities said the unexpected recovery in earnings is reflected in the stock prices of automobile firms.

“The swift recovery in the revenues of auto companies is because of steady growth in retail sales. After the economy was unlocked, there was a pent-up demand which drove retail sales, and companies also pushed wholesales because the channel inventory was also less than usual. As a result of the supply chain constraint, demand for vehicles was high compared to the supply of vehicles on the ground. Hence companies also resorted to reduction in discounts and other offers" said Shah.

He said the impact of higher commodity costs will be seen from the March quarter with a lag effect.

