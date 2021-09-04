Auto shows are back and CEOs have wheeling-and-dealing to do

Carmakers have earmarked a whopping $330 billion in spending to electrify their lineups by 2025, according to consultants at AlixPartners. Revenue is being constrained by the global semiconductor shortage that is showing no signs of letting up anytime soon. Charging infrastructure must be built out to ensure EVs will appeal to the masses. And while sales of battery-powered cars are starting to take off, catching up with tech giants in the race to bring autonomous driving and connectivity to cars will be a herculean task.