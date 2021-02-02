Auto stocks in demand after companies post strong sales growth in Jan

Mumbai: Auto stocks were in demand on Tuesday, rising in the range of 2.27%-14.44%, after the sales numbers for the month of January reported an uptick in volumes compared to last year.

Among two-wheelers, shares of TVS Motor Company gained 8.40%, Bajaj Auto 3.79%, Eicher Motors 3.52% and Hero MotoCorp jumped 2.27% on the BSE. Tata Motors gained 14.44%, Ashok Leyland jumped 8.79%, Mahindra & Mahindra advanced 5.24% and Maruti Suzuki rose 4.95%.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2021 speechon Monday announced the voluntary vehicle scrappage policy to phase out unfit, pollution-causing vehicles.

The policy will help reduce vehicular pollution and cut oil import bill. Vehicles will undergo fitness test in automated centres. Age of the vehicles will be 15 years in case of commercial vehicles and 20 years in case of personal vehicles. The ministry of road transport and highways will announce the finer details of the policy.

TVS Motor Company sales grew by 31% registering 307,149 units in January 2021. Country's third largest two-wheeler maker, Bajaj Auto's domestic sales fell 0.24% to 157,404 units to its first ever fall in sales since July, exports grew 26% to 254,442 units. Eicher Motors-controlled niche bike maker Royal Enfield saw 5% increase in domestic sales during January to 64,372.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, saw 3% fall in domestic sales during January to 485,889 units against 501,622 in the same month in 2020. This is the first monthly fall by the Splendor manufacturer since July. Exports grew 33.65% to 18113 units.

Tata Motors reported a 94% year-on-year (YoY) growth in domestic passenger vehicles (PV) sales at 26,978 units during the month January 2021. Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland reported a 14% increase in its commercial vehicle sales to 12,359 units in January 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's Utility Vehicles segment sold 20,498 vehicles in January 2021, compared to 19,455 vehicles in January 2020, registering a growth of 5%. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 20,634 vehicles in January 2021, a growth of 4% over same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki posted a growth of 4.3% in total sales to 160,752 units in January 2021, which include domestic sales of 142,604 units, sales to other OEMs 5,703 units and exports of 12,445 units.

According to analysts at ICICI Securities in a note said mixed retails trends, supply-side issues drag dispatches.

"Post the wholesale push to capture year-end sales before sticker prices increase, January 2021 dispatches softened due to combination of demand slack, supply chain issues. The increase in product prices in fourth quarter in the wake of higher input costs is likely to keep consumer sentiment in check. Urban demand revival could be key," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via