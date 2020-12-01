Auto wholesales grow in double-digits as demand sustains through November

Mumbai: Passenger vehicle sales in India continued its year-on-year growth momentum in November for the fourth straight month that saw Dhanteras and Diwali festivities.

Wholesales or factory dispatches, reported by 8 leading carmakers including Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M), Kia Motors India, Honda Cars India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd and MG Motor India suggest the industry has recorded 11% YoY growth in November. The carmakers reported wholesales of 2,68,111 units as against 2,40,785 units sold in November last year.

Passenger vehicle wholesales had increased 14% in August, 26% in September and 14% in October earlier this fiscal, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, posted a 2% YoY decline in its domestic PV wholesales, which stood at 135,775 units.

While analysts see the YoY dip in Maruti’s volumes as inventory correction during the last month, which observed Diwali on 14 November, the entry and compact car categories reported sales of 98,969 units, down 5% YoY.

Meanwhile, utility vehicles where it sells popular models such as Vitara Brezza and Ertiga sold 23,753 units, up 2.4% YoY. It sold 11,183 units in the van category, which grew 10% YoY.

Hyundai posted its highest ever domestic sales for November at 48,800 units, up 9.4% YoY. According to the company, Creta and Venue Sport utility vehicles (SUVs) continue to be the key driver of volumes with the two SUV models together fetching sales of more than 21,000 units in November.

The recently launched premium hatchback i20 sold close to 9,100 units during the month and continues to build a strong order book, the company said.

Puneet Gupta, associate director, IHS Markit said covid-19 fear factor is clearly working in favour of the auto industry as people are increasingly looking for personal mobility besides new product launches driving the demand over the past few months.

“It is encouraging to see that demand is holding up despite discounts on cars remaining low. However, the sharp spike in growth seen in the previous months is now stabilizing as some carmakers look at post festive inventory correction," Gupta added.

Continuing with its sharp turnaround in passenger car sales, Tata Motors’ November volumes were at 21,641 units, up 108% YoY. However, the company reduced its wholesale dispatches to the dealers by 8% on a month-on-month basis. The company’s wholesales stood at 23,617 units in October.

Riding on the demand for its compact SUV Sonet, Kia Motors sold 21,022 units in November, up 50% YoY. The company said Sonet alone contributed 11,417 units during the last month.

Kookhyun Shim, managing director and chief executive officer, Kia Motors India said that even as uncertainty around the pandemic persists, the overall consumer sentiment have improved significantly.

“Not only urban, but customers from tier II, III, and smaller markets too are acknowledging the need for personal mobility," he said.

Driven by the demand for its popular UVs such as Scorpio, Bolero, XUV500 and the newly launched Thar, M&M’s passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 18,212 units, up 24% YoY, in November.

It sold 17,971 units in the UV segment, up 27% YoY on 14,161 units sold during the year-ago period. However, in the passenger car category, it sold only 241 units, down 49% YoY.

Veejay Nakra, chief executive officer, automotive division, M&M said November sales were aided by a robust festive demand.

“Given strong rural growth and signs of improvement in economic activities, we are hopeful to see this positive momentum continue post the festive season," said Nakra.

The maker of popular Honda City sedan, Honda Cars India clocked domestic sales of 9,990 units last month, up 55% YoY. Rajesh Goel, senior vice president and director, marketing and sales said that increased preference for personal mobility amid covid-19 is expected to help in sustaining the sale momentum during the rest of the fiscal despite uncertainties around the pandemic.

Toyota sold 8,508 units in November as against 8,312 units sold a year-ago.

Naveen Soni, senior vice president, sales and service at TKM said the company has been witnessing a steady recovery owing to factors such as pent up and festive demand. The company saw 13% jump in customer orders and 12% growth in retail deliveries during this year’s festive season.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.