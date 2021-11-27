AutoKart Refresh , the flagship brand of Mahindra First Choice for quality refurbished vehicles, has announced the launch of its first store located at Dankuni, Kolkata. The newly introduced facility is spread across 30,000 sq. ft. and can hold over 200 vehicles at a time. The company now has six outlets in total with its first outlet in April this year followed by five more facilities marking its presence in Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and recently launched store in Thane, last month. Till now, the initial four outlets have been selling more than 100 quality refurbished vehicles every month since their launch.

Ashutosh Pandey, CEO & MD, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd. said, “We are ecstatic to introduce the Kolkata store as a part of our business commitment of introducing 20 outlets by FY2022. We are sure that this is a step forward in providing a hassle-free buying and ownership experience to business vehicle buyers."

Pandey further added, “AutoKart Refresh is a unique value proposition that has come into being by a clever amalgamation of our core services like vehicle inspection, procurement, yard solutions, refurbishment, warranty and store sales. We are the only players in this model, and we continue to strengthen our dominance."

The Kolkata facility will be a preferred destination for city based business vehicle buyers for quality refurbished taxi cars and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs).

AutoKart Refresh also provides retail and wholesale finance options for the business vehicle buyers to purchase the vehicle with Mahindra First Choice warranty and trust. The brand also offers collateral-free loans for the dealers through their proprietary Loan First programme. Additionally, vehicle insurance and hassle-free RTO transfer services are also provided by the company, making it a go-to place to purchase and sell refurbished vehicles.

AutoKart Refresh enables dealers to run an asset light model as it has large yards to retain the vehicles until the dealers and brokers find the right buyers for their vehicles.

Mahindra First Choice has over 1100 retail stores in more than 350 cities having sold over 2 million cars in the country.

